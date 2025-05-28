Record revenue from the public

Havva Gümüşkaya

While citizens' lives are becoming increasingly difficult in every area, revenue from bridge and road tolls is breaking records. The increase in revenue from mandatory transportation routes has reached striking proportions.

According to budget data released by the General Directorate of Accounting, revenue from bridges, roads, and tunnels has seen a record increase. Revenue from roads, bridges, and tunnels in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 101% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Between January and April, 747 million 294 thousand lira was transferred to the Treasury from road and bridge tolls.

Recent figures reveal that bridge and road revenues have become an easy source of income for the Treasury. Compared to 2021, revenues in 2025 increased by approximately 40 times.

While the minimum wage was increased by 30% at the beginning of the year, bridge and motorway tolls were increased by 43%. The toll for crossing the Bosphorus and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridges in İstanbul has risen to 47 lira. The toll for the third bridge has increased from 70 lira to 80 lira. The toll for crossing the Çanakkale Bridge has been raised from 585 lira to 790 lira.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Halkın sırtından rekor gelir, published in BirGün newspaper on May 28, 2025.