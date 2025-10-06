Release claim for Demirtaş: Why has 8 October come to the fore?

Former HDP Co-Chair Selahattin Demirtaş, who has been held in Edirne Prison for nearly nine years, is claimed to be eligible for release on 8 October.

The date was pointed out by Demirtaş’s lawyer Mahsuni Karaman. He noted that Türkiye’s appeal period against the ECHR’s second ruling of rights violation and release order for Demirtaş expires on Wednesday, 8 October, adding that if no appeal is lodged, Demirtaş could be released. Karaman described this possibility as “a litmus test for the process.”

In July 2025, the ECHR ruled once again that Demirtaş’s detention was politically motivated and constituted violations of rights. Türkiye has three months to appeal, and if the appeal passes the preliminary review, the case will be referred to the Grand Chamber.

If no appeal is filed, the ECHR ruling will become final, paving the way for Demirtaş’s release. However, even in that case, Demirtaş may still not be released.

CALL FROM THE DİYARBAKIR BAR ASSOCIATION

In a written statement, the Diyarbakır Bar Association also called for the implementation of the ECHR’s ruling on Demirtaş:

“The European Court of Human Rights, in its decision dated 8 July 2025, concluded that Selahattin Demirtaş’s renewed detention in 2019 lacked legal basis and was essentially carried out for political reasons. The Court stated that this detention violated Mr Demirtaş’s right to liberty and security, the right to be tried within a reasonable time, and the right to have the lawfulness of detention reviewed by a court. The Court clearly described this as a political intervention hindering democratic public debate and the right to stand for election.”

ECHR’S RULINGS ON DEMİRTAŞ

So far, the ECHR has issued three rulings of rights violation concerning Demirtaş. It found that his provisional detention, which began on 20 September 2019, was “based on political rather than legal grounds” and inconsistent with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), and therefore constituted a violation.

Moreover, the supervision process concerning the implementation of the 22 December 2020 ECHR ruling on the Kobani incidents and parliamentary immunity remains ongoing before the Committee of Ministers. However, all release applications filed after these three rulings have been rejected.

FETİ YILDIZ ALSO SAID “IT MUST BE RESPECTED”

MHP Deputy Chair and İstanbul MP Feti Yıldız also commented on CNN Türk, saying, “I don’t know the case. What I know is that there are European Court of Human Rights rulings. Those rulings are directly related to our constitution. Article 90 of our constitution states that ‘international agreements duly put into effect must be observed.’ So, while Article 90 stands, I think certain things must be done,” expressing that Demirtaş’s release should not be further delayed.

Selahattin Demirtaş, whose parliamentary immunity was lifted nine years ago, was detained at his home in Diyarbakır and has been held in Edirne Prison since 4 November 2016.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Demirtaş için tahliye iddiası: 8 Ekim tarihi neden öne çıktı?, published in BirGün newspaper on October 6, 2025.