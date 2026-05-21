Release decision for journalist Alican Uludağ

News Centre

DW Turkish reporter Alican Uludağ, who was arrested on 20 February on allegations of “publicly insulting the President” based on his social media posts, has been released at the first hearing of the case in which he was tried while remanded in custody.

The hearing began at 14:30 at the Ankara 57th Criminal Court of First Instance. Uludağ attended from Silivri Prison via SEGBİS (Audio and Video Information System used in Turkish courts).

On behalf of the Ankara Bar Association, Bar Association President Mustafa Köroğlu submitted a request to intervene in the case.

Upon Uludağ’s request to see the audience in the courtroom, the judge had the arrangement made via the officers in Silivri. The judge warned the audience to remain silent, stating that otherwise, only family members would be permitted to watch the hearing.

"I HAVE NEVER PRACTICED A JOURNALISM TO BE REGRETTED"

Alican Uludağ began his defence at 14:40. Starting his defence by greeting his colleagues and imprisoned journalists, Uludağ said: "I send my greetings to Merdan Yanardağ, İsmail Arı, Pınar Gayıp, the most recently arrested journalist Yelis Ayaz, and all imprisoned journalists. I have been in Silivri Prison, away from my family, for 90 days. Despite expressing my objection to connecting via SEGBİS, I am participating in the hearing from here. A trial conducted from prison cannot be sound. I learned judiciary reporting under difficult conditions during the Fethullahist period. Neither back then nor today have I ever practiced journalism under the shadow of any interest group. I was on the right side of history then, and I am on the right side today. I have never practiced a journalism to be regretted. I practiced journalism for the public interest. This case consists purely of blocking the freedom of the press and expression guaranteed in the Constitution. This is blocking the public's right to receive information."

Evaluating the prosecutor who prepared the indictment, Uludağ said, “Who is this prosecutor? A press prosecutor? No, a terrorism prosecutor. What business does a terrorism prosecutor have with a journalist? Is a journalist a terrorist?”

"AS A JUDICIARY REPORTER, AM I NOT GOING TO WRITE ABOUT THIS?"

Uludağ stated, “While the prosecutor ought to move from evidence to suspect, he has gone from suspect to evidence.” Continuing his defence, Uludağ said that all 13 social media posts subject to the accusations against him dated prior to October 2025. Giving examples of some of his posts, Uludağ said, "The prosecutor has underlined it. I have been thinking for 90 days. I said, ‘They are trying to reclaim through the judiciary what they lost at the ballot box.’ I was referring to the operations targeting CHP municipalities. Where is the insult here?”

Stating that he criticised the operations within the judiciary on social media, Uludağ gave the example of Tayfun Kahraman, saying, "He is detained despite there being two Constitutional Court rulings regarding him. When I entered prison, I saw Tayfun Kahraman. I saw the emotion brought by injustice in his eyes. As a judiciary reporter, am I not going to write about this?"

"THERE IS NO OTHER ALLEGATION ACCUSING ME APART FROM MY POSTS"

Uludağ said, “I wrote that information regarding CHP municipalities was being leaked to journalists close to the government. Your Honour, there is no exaggeration in this; if anything, it is an understatement. The Centre for Combating Disinformation did not deny this fact-based post of mine. But a year later, the prosecutor comes forward and claims this is disinformation and a lie.” Emphasising that he is a judiciary reporter, Uludağ stated that his duty is to convey the truths within the judiciary, adding: “The main purpose of my social media posts is to inform. There is no other allegation accusing me apart from my social media posts.”

Uludağ said, "As a judiciary reporter, I criticised the operations within the judiciary on social media. Which part of this is a crime? I want to know. The duty of a journalist is to audit those governing the state on behalf of the public. The main purpose of these posts is to inform and warn the public."

At the end of his defence, Uludağ said, "I did not commit a crime, I practiced journalism," and requested his acquittal from all charges. Finally, Uludağ said, "Long live journalism."

HIS LAWYER BEGAN THE DEFENCE: "THIS IS A SEVERE UNLAWFULNESS AND TORMENT"

Following Alican Uludağ, his lawyer Abbas Yalçın began his defence. Pointing out the right to a fair trial and the practices during the custody process, Yalçın stated that the President does not yet feature as a complainant in the file, saying: “Who wants this investigation? A single person. The unauthorised terrorism prosecutor in Istanbul wants it. The file came to Ankara, but Alican was left in Istanbul.”

Describing Uludağ’s custody and transfer process, Yalçın said that his client was taken to Istanbul shortly after being picked up from his home. Yalçın stated, “Along the way, there were repeated calls from the Istanbul Police Department saying, ‘Where are you, hurry up’. Alican was placed in a cell approximately 20 hours after being taken from his home.”

Stating that his client had been remanded in custody for 90 days, Yalçın argued that the right to a face-to-face defence was blocked, saying: "We have been trying to tell the truth for 90 days. He wanted to pay out of his own pocket to come to the hearing and make a face-to-face defence. He was taken to Istanbul within 20 hours and arrested, but he could not be brought here for the hearing. This is a severe unlawfulness and torment. Keeping a person hundreds of kilometres away from their home is torment."

RELEASE DECISION FOR ULUDAĞ

The prosecutor announced their opinion. The prosecutor requested the continuation of the detention.

Subsequently, the Ankara 57th Criminal Court of First Instance decided to release journalist Alican Uludağ. The hearing was adjourned until 18 September.

The indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office Terrorism Crimes Bureau against Uludağ, whose residence is in Ankara, was accepted by the Istanbul 26th Criminal Court of First Instance on 1 April, but the same court decided that it “lacked jurisdiction” and ruled to transfer the case file to the competent Ankara Criminal Court of First Instance. Following this decision, the file was sent to Ankara. Uludağ’s file reached the Ankara 57th Criminal Court of First Instance in April. His lawyers, Akın Atalay, Tora Pekin, and Abbas Yalçın, requested the journalist's release on probation through a petition submitted to the court on the very same day. However, the court rejected the release requests and ruled for the continuation of his detention in its preliminary proceedings report. "ALL OF THE GROUNDS FOR ARREST ARE DIVORCED FROM REALITY" Meanwhile, backlash arrived over the fact that Uludağ was forced to attend the hearing held in Ankara via SEGBİS from Silivri Prison. Alican Uludağ’s lawyer, Abbas Yalçın, pointed out before the trial that the judge presiding over the case file was on leave, meaning another judge would look after the case. Stating, “No decision has been made regarding the SEGBİS order, as the regular judge of the case file is not present,” Yalçın asserted that the investigation had been conducted in Istanbul without jurisdiction, adding: “Subsequently, things came full circle, and on the day the indictment was issued, the Istanbul 26th Criminal Court of First Instance confirmed the lack of jurisdiction. All procedures carried out without jurisdiction by the prosecutor's office conducting the investigation in Istanbul are also unlawful. Apprehending someone whose residence is in Ankara, bringing them to Istanbul, and arresting them here—it has been proven that all of these actions are unlawful.” Yalçın said, “All of the grounds for arrest are divorced from reality. Risk of flight, tampering with evidence… There is no evidence to be tampered with. There is certainly no risk of flight. To say that someone who was detained after a knock on their door poses a flight risk contradicts not only the law but the truth itself. Journalists are being intimidated, with the message: ‘Look, even if it is unlawful, we can still deprive you of your freedom.’ Alican himself expressed this on the day he was taken into custody.” HE MUST BE RELEASED IMMEDIATELY The Press Council, DİSK Basın-İş (The Press, Publishing and Printing Workers' Union of Turkey), the Contemporary Journalists' Association (ÇGD), the Journalists' Association, KESK Haber-Sen (The Union of Press, Publication, Postal and Telecommunication Workers), and the Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS) gathered in front of the Ankara Courthouse yesterday for journalist Alican Uludağ. In the statement made, while Uludağ’s immediate release was demanded, it was emphasised that he must attend the hearing in person rather than via SEGBİS. GAVE A STATEMENT FOLLOWING AN E-MAIL TIP-OFF Journalist Şule Aydın gave a statement as part of an investigation launched upon an e-mail tip-off sent by an unidentified person to the provincial police departments of all 81 provinces. The tip-off levelled serious accusations against Aydın, such as “espionage”, “spycraft”, “money laundering”, and “criminal organisation activities”, without relying on any concrete evidence. According to an article by journalist Barış Pehlivan, who explained the matter in his column in Cumhuriyet, it was alleged in the e-mail that Aydın used “insulting, mocking, disparaging, and provocative expressions targeting the State of the Republic of Turkey, the President, members of the judiciary, and the Police forces.” The informant requested that legal proceedings be taken against Aydın on charges of insulting the president, degrading the institutions of the state, inciting the public to hatred and hostility, and espionage.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteci Alican Uludağ hakkında tahliye kararı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 21, 2026.