Release decision regarding Ayşe Barım

Ayşe Barım, the manager who was detained on charges of monopolisation in the television industry and later arrested on charges of ‘aiding an attempt to overthrow the Government of the Republic of Turkey or to prevent it from performing its duties in whole or in part by using force and violence’ by directing artists during the Gezi Park Resistance 12 years ago, appeared before the judge for the second time.

The hearing began at 11:00. After a hearing lasting approximately four hours, the court ruled that Ayşe Barım, who had been in prison for more than eight months, should be released under judicial supervision.

Barım is expected to be released from prison later today.