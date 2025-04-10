Release order for 102 young people arrested during protests

A new development has emerged regarding the young people who were arrested during the protests that began following the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and his colleagues as part of an investigation into the municipality.

The İstanbul 49th Criminal Court of First Instance has accepted the indictment prepared against 139 individuals, charging them with “violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations” and seeking prison sentences ranging from 6 months to 3 years.

In the preliminary proceedings report it prepared, the court noted that the case involved 139 defendants, 102 of whom were in pre-trial detention, while 25 had been placed under judicial control with a “house arrest” condition.

The court ruled for the release of the 102 detained individuals under judicial control.