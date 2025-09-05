Release order for 13 people including CHP’s Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler

In the Beykoz Municipality case, 13 detainees including suspended CHP Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler were released.

The investigation, launched by the Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, accused 26 people, 13 of them detained including Köseler, of “rigging tenders” and “establishing, joining and aiding a criminal organisation.”

Köseler, who was facing between 17 years 6 months and 67 years 3 months in prison, appeared before the judge on 5 September, the third day of the trial.

The prosecutor requested the continuation of detention for Alaattin Köseler, Veli Gümüş, Serdar Karahan, Havva Dindar and Uğur İnci, and the arrest of Yıldız Güneş, who had been on trial without detention. For Metin Ülgey, Fidan Gül, Mustafa Karadağ, Onur Demirci, Yusuf Karaaslan, Mahmut Adalı and Tamer Çapraz, the prosecutor demanded release considering the time spent in custody.

The court panel announced its interim ruling and decided to release all detained defendants.

Köseler had been in custody for 186 days.

“DOESN’T THE AUTHOR OF THIS INDICTMENT HAVE ANY CONSCIENCE?”

In his defence, Köseler said: “The person giving testimony in the indictment is said to have been authorised in some tenders and not responsible for others. This contradiction reveals another intent. I ask, doesn’t the author of this indictment have any conscience?”

ÖZGÜR ÇELİK’S STATEMENT

Suspended CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik said: “All trials must be conducted without detention.”

On social media, Çelik wrote:

“Our Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, who has been unlawfully held in prison for months, has just been released.

On this occasion, let me underline once again:

All trials must be conducted without detention.

Our mayors elected by the people must return to their duties.

Indictments must be prepared immediately.

Judicial processes must be removed from being tools to engineer politics.”

