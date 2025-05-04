Reminders | From yesterday to today: The Regime's extraordinary judiciary

Politics Collective

One aspect of Turkey's history has been a chronicle of exceptional states, ranging from massacres to coups. In a country where the ruling classes have constantly faced crises, we see that every intervention aimed at overcoming these crises has been accompanied by the judiciary acting as an extension of politics, with extraordinary powers.

The death sentences handed down after 27 May were not the result of the trials at Yassıada, but were decided by the National Unity Committee. Subsequently, each extraordinary period continued to shape its own judicial system.

From 12 March to the present day, the courts have been the most important tool of repression against the left, which has been declared the arch enemy of the state shaped by its dependence on imperialism. Martial law courts were brought in to break the wave of revolutionary popular opposition that rose on 12 March. Ali Elverdi and Baki Tuğ were tasked with suppressing the revolutionary press, while on 12 September, military courts served as part of the campaign to destroy the left. Following the courts of 12 March and 12 September, where the rule of law was abolished and torture and oppression were intertwined, the State Security Courts (DGM) continued to function in the 1990s against the left and the rising Kurdish war...

The judiciary became one of the most important tools of the AKP's transformation into a political Islamist regime. From the mid-2000s onwards, the process that began with the Ergenekon operations marked the era of Specially Authorised Courts. These courts, represented by fugitive prosecutor Zekeriya Öz, served to remove obstacles to the political Islamist regime. This structure, shaped by the power of the AKP's partner at the time, FETÖ, in the judiciary, took a new turn with the 2010 referendum, which gave FETÖ control over the entire judiciary. The judiciary became the first centre of conflict between the two political Islamist ruling partners after 2013, and after the 15 July coup attempt, the judicial system was reshaped within the alliance formed with the MHP.

A judicial system equipped with the function of punishing and neutralising opponents by setting aside laws and the rule of law continues to operate today. Trials based on empty files and traps built on secret witness statements undoubtedly bring to mind the authorised special courts and prosecutors we have seen in many periods of the country's history...

MULTI-PARTY LIFE, ONE-MAN JUDICIARY: DEMOCRAT PARTY AND 27 MAY

The end of the 27-year single-party rule of the Democratic Party, which came to power in the elections of 14 May 1950, inevitably became a reference point in Turkish politics. Some political circles interpreted this development as a historical turning point that made the transition to genuine democracy in Turkey possible. These analyses, which approached the issue of democracy solely in terms of the criteria of competition through which the state apparatus was seized, preferred to interpret the ten-year Democratic Party period as a ‘genuine democratic experiment suppressed by the military.’ From this perspective, the connection between civil politics and democracy was often deliberately downplayed or ignored. The ten-year rule of the Democratic Party when the contradictions created by the class alliance on which it was based reached their social limits, redesigned itself as a civil coup apparatus and laid the foundations for the law to be turned into a useful tool against the working classes through both civil and military methods in the crisis conditions that the ruling classes would experience in increasingly violent forms in subsequent periods.

The opposition of the Democratic Party to the single-party CHP was directly linked to the processes of opening up to the outside world that followed World War II, which paved the way for the integration of Turkey into global capitalism in favour of the capitalist transformation of large landowners and enabled this class to develop meaningful ties with the commercial bourgeoisie. In this sense, the DP opposition, which represented a class alliance, came to power in 1950 with the consent of the workers impoverished by the war. However, this landscape, which offered a relatively democratic ground for Turkish politics, would lay the foundation for fascist practices that would be systematically developed from the very first years of the DP's rule, along with the dominant reactionary character of the semi-feudal class relations represented by the DP.

1954 AND 1957: RIGGED ELECTIONS

As mentioned above, from the very beginning, the Democratic Party used the support it received from the working class to concentrate state power in the hands of the ruling elite. Apart from consistently exerting all kinds of political and economic pressure on the press, the two elections held during its time in power, in 1954 and 1957, would be recorded as moments when fascist practices directed at all elements of the opposition were concretised through judicial and legislative practices.

The CHP, which had lost a significant portion of its assets with the law passed in 1951, had its remaining assets seized with Law No. 6195, which came into effect in December 1953. The direct seizure by the state of the CHP's headquarters, the Ulus newspaper, and other political and economic assets of the opposition, as well as the removal of the right of opposition parties to speak on state radio, all of which took place just five months before the 1954 elections, were clear indications of the DP government's efforts to legitimise its fascist rule through new elections. By the 1950s, anti-communism had already become a foundational motif in the ideological framework of the DP regime as a result of its direct ties with American imperialism. The unlawful practices targeting opposition groups bore fruit, and the Democratic Party returned to power in the 1954 elections, albeit with a partial loss of votes, securing a majority in parliament.

The 1957 elections went down in history as Turkey's first early elections, held at a time when the accumulation of crises and economic uncertainty facing the class alliance represented by the ruling party were increasing, paving the way for growing political uncertainty. The conditions of the 1957 election, which were an inevitable result of the ruling party's shrinking sphere of legitimacy, would bring about an even more comprehensive and violent attack than the previous one. The shutdown of labour unions one after another shortly before the election, the dismissal of academics by the government, and the amendment of the election law to prohibit opposition parties from holding rallies in public spaces outside the election process were the visible manifestations of this attack. The possibility of an election alliance between the CHP and the CMP (Republican Nation Party) was stillborn due to amendments to the election law prohibiting opposition parties from forming joint lists. Despite all this, the DP's social support declined significantly in the 1957 elections, and the CHP became the ruling party with 42% of the vote.

THE ROAD TO 27 MAY: THE 9 OFFICERS INCIDENT AND THE INVESTIGATION COMMISSION

The inability to eliminate the potential for economic crisis, coupled with the weakening of social support, and the growing rumours of revolution following the 1958 Iraqi Revolution, pushed the regime onto an increasingly narrow, sharp and irreversible path. A law enacted immediately after the elections granted the DP government broad powers to ‘determine whether the activities of opposition parties were destructive.’ These fascist practices would institutionalise in 1960 as a comprehensive state of emergency known as the Investigation Commission. with a commission composed of 15 DP deputies being granted explicit judicial and prosecutorial authority, thereby completely removing the judiciary from the equation. Even the publication of parliamentary speeches was banned, effectively declaring all opposition to a battle for survival.

All of this had undoubtedly reconciled the class interests represented by the CHP to a large extent and had already mobilised the coup forces within the army. The events of 17 January 1958, which would later be known as the ‘9 Officers Incident,’ confirmed this, even though 27 May was still two years away. With the confession of an officer from within the coup group, nine officers were arrested and put on trial. The rumour that Faruk Güventürk, whom Samet Kuşçu claimed was at the head of the coup, had offered the leadership of the coup to the DP's Minister of National Defence, may not be entirely out of place, considering that only the confessor was punished as a result of the trials. At a time when the Menderes government had made the complete dismantling of the parliamentary system its top priority, it is likely that a dynamic that was eating away at the DP from within had emerged, along with the relationships it had developed with the coup plotters. However, the main dynamic that shook the DP government was the widespread socialisation of an intellectual movement led by student movements in conditions where institutional politics had become impossible. The regime, which was shrinking in on itself, was no longer able to respond to this social unrest either through repression or peaceful means, and this became clear with the sensation caused by the famous 555K protest. The voices and bodies of the youth who united from Beyazıt to Kızılay laid the groundwork for a process that would bring a ‘different law’ in every sense to the agenda with the 1961 constitution. With respect to the memories of Turan Emeksiz and Nedim Özpolat...

12 MARCH: THE JUDICIARY ESTABLISHED AGAINST REVOLUTIONARIES

The state of martial law declared on 12 March 1971 lasted until the general elections of 1973.

The process that followed the 12 March declaration continued with the imposition of martial law in 11 provinces on 26 April. During this period, one of the most important centres of the campaign to eliminate revolutionaries was the Ziverbey Mansion and Sansaryan Han torture centres and martial law courts. The term ‘counter-guerrilla’ was first used by those who carried out torture in these centres.

In the days following martial law, large-scale operations were carried out targeting intellectuals, artists, students, and workers. Along with DEV-GENÇ, the most influential political organisation of the period, 404 associations and TİP were closed down.

Halit Çelenk, who fought against the lawlessness, describes the events of that period as follows:

‘Following the state of emergency, on the night of 17-18 May 1971, 4,000 people, including university faculty members, writers, artists, lawyers, doctors, engineers, architects, teachers, trade unionists, university students, workers, and peasants, were detained. The number of those arrested and tried in state of emergency courts reached 20,000. (…) During raids on the homes and workplaces of those detained, hundreds of thousands of publications were seized. These books were burned and destroyed by order of the prosecution.’

The operations launched after the kidnapping and execution of Israeli Consul General Efraim Elrom, which were described by the prime minister at the time as ‘we will strike them like a sledgehammer on their heads,’ turned into a full-scale witch hunt.

On 22 May 1971, Nedim Öztaş was killed in Izmir.

On 31 May 1971, Sinan Cemgil, Kadir Manga and Alpaslan Özdoğan were killed in Nurhak.

On 1 June 1971, Hüseyin Cevahir was killed in Maltepe.

On 19 February 1972, Ulaş Bardakçı was killed in Arnavutköy.

On 8 March 1972, Koray Doğan was shot in the back and killed in Ankara.

On 30 March 1972, Mahir Çayan, Ömer Ayna, Cihan Alptekin, Saffet Alp, Ertan Sarıhan, Nihat Yılmaz, Sinan Kâzım Özüdoğru, Sabahattin Kurt, Ahmet Atasoy, and Hüdai Arıkan were killed in Kızıldere.

On 5 May 1972, Niyazi Yıldızhan was killed in Ankara.

On 6 May 1972, Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Aslan and Hüseyin İnan were executed.

On 18 May 1973, İbrahim Kaypakkaya was tortured to death in Diyarbakır.

The two torturers and murderers who led the manhunt, during which the counter-guerrilla organisation was used for the first time, Hiram Abas and Mehmet Eymür, were etched into memory, along with Ali Elverdi and Baki Tuğ, who headed the martial law courts of the time... Those who sentenced Deniz to death and said, ‘We would have sentenced Mahir Çayan and the revolutionaries killed in Kızıldere to death,’ one of these two individuals, Ali Elverdi, was elected as a member of parliament for the Adalet Partisi (Justice Party) in Bursa in 1975, while Baki Tuğ served as an Ankara MP for the Doğru Yol Partisi (True Path Party) between 1991 and 1995 and as State Minister in the 51st Government.

Despite efforts to honour these two names from the Ankara Martial Law Command's Court No. 1 in the eyes of the right-wing and the state, they continue to be condemned by the people…

12 SEPTEMBER: A COUNTRY TORN APART IN THE COURTS

The 12 September 1980 Military Coup, carried out with the knowledge of the United States and the support of Turkey's ruling class, dissolved the Parliament and the Government through a statement issued under the name of the National Security Council (MGK), lifted the immunity of Parliament members, declared martial law throughout the country, and banned travel abroad.

Subsequent declarations divided the country into 13 martial law zones, generals were appointed as martial law commanders with unlimited powers; martial law military courts were established; the authority to appoint judges and prosecutors was transferred to the MGK, placing trials under military control; and those arrested were sent to military prisons. The State Security Courts, which were a continuation of the martial law courts, were established as a constitutional judicial body.

Collective bargaining and strikes were banned, wages were frozen, and all trade unions and associations, including DİSK (Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey) and TÖB-DER (All Teachers' Union and Solidarity Association) – with the exception of TÜSİAD (Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association) – were closed down, and their members and leaders were subjected to torture and interrogation and sentenced to long prison terms. People subjected to torture and prolonged detention were forced to confess under the Repentance Law.

One of the most distinctive features of the 12 September legal system was that trials were based on statements obtained in specially established torture centres such as the DAL (Deep Research Laboratory). The detention period, which was extended to 30 days in mid-September, was increased to 90 days in early November. Additionally, the door was opened for the re-arrest of detainees in prisons if ‘new evidence’ was obtained through new operations, resulting in many individuals enduring torture in detention for approximately six months. In Ankara, these acts of torture were carried out under the command of the capital's Martial Law Commander, General Recep Ergun, and by Kemal Yazıcıoğlu, the head of the DAL, and his team.

During the 12 September period, not only was a new constitution drafted, but all social and political laws were also reorganised. The Press Law, the Associations Law, the Trade Unions Law, the Public Meetings and Demonstrations Law, and the State of Martial Law were revised and adopted, while the Police Duties and Powers Law, the Turkish Penal Code, the Martial Law, and the Law on the Establishment of Military Courts and Trial Procedures were revised with significant changes.

Some figures from the toll of the 12 September regime are as follows:

650,000 people detained

388,000 people whose passports were revoked

43 people reported to have committed ‘suicide’

1,683,000 people placed on file

230,000 people on trial in martial law courts

171 people killed under torture

14,000 people stripped of their citizenship

16 people shot while ‘escaping’

544 security personnel on trial for torture

299 people who died in prison

14 people who died on hunger strike

8 right-wing death row convicts executed

7,000 people charged with capital offences

74 people killed in ‘clashes’

18 left-wing death row convicts executed

517 people sentenced to death

73 people reported as having died of ’natural causes’

23,677 associations whose activities were suspended

50 people executed

52,000 convicted prisoners/detainees who remained in prison until 1990

One of the most defining characteristics of 12 September law was the prevalence of double standards. Before the coup, those deemed to be on the “offensive” and “defensive” sides were subjected to different procedures of detention and trial—favouring those on the offensive side…

While revolutionaries were sentenced to death for “attempting to overthrow the constitutional order by force,” idealists (ülkücüler) were given prison sentences of 2 to 5 years for “forming a criminal organisation.” Thus, while 18 revolutionaries were executed, only half as many idealists were. Seventeen-year-old Erdal Eren was executed simply for being a revolutionary, whereas many idealists who had committed murders and taken part in massacres—such as Cengiz Ayhan, Ferhat Tüysüz, Veli Can Oduncu, Yunus Uzun, Mustafa Gülnar, Selahattin Büyüköztekin, and Muhsin Kehya—were not subjected to similar punishments.

The double standards persisted even after trials were concluded and sentences handed down. Under Prime Minister Turgut Özal, the ANAP (Motherland Party) government—made up of many former idealists—first amended Article 313, reducing the maximum sentence for many idealists. Then, through laws known to the public as the Anti-Terror Law and the Conditional Release Law, they paved the way for the release of the remaining imprisoned idealists. However, these laws were not applied equally to those on the left. For an idealist sentenced to death, spending just 10 years in prison was enough to benefit from the regulation, while a revolutionary had to serve 20 years. Likewise, an idealist sentenced to life imprisonment could benefit after 8 years, while a revolutionary had to serve 15.

Even though the Constitutional Court later corrected this inequality and ensured that revolutionaries could benefit from the regulation as well, those who ruled the country after 12 September continued with the policy of “attack the revolutionaries, protect the idealists.”

THE '90S AND THE “LAW OF THE DISAPPEARED”

One of the most important instruments of the 12 September judiciary, the State Security Courts, returned to the stage in the political climate of the 1990s with new functions. During this period—marked by the rise of the Kurdish movement and regional war—the 1990s were shaped by forced disappearances, torture, and massacres. These aimed both to suppress the resurging revolutionary movement and to control the international drug trade, as the influence of the 12 September regime began to wane.

Throughout this decade, intellectuals across Turkey—such as Uğur Mumcu, Bahriye Üçok, Konca Kuriş, and Musa Anter—were murdered in attacks orchestrated by MHP-affiliated gangs, and most of the assassinations were covered up. The statement by then Interior Minister Mehmet Ağar following the assassination of Uğur Mumcu—"If I pull out one brick, the whole wall will collapse"—became a symbol of the era.

From village burnings and the Madımak massacre to the enforced disappearances of university students in custody, from MHP members escorting international drug lords with passports issued by the Interior Ministry to the infamous Hizbulkontra—famous for its “hogtie torture” and set up to suppress the progressive wave in Kurdish provinces—the dark alliance that organises today’s repression was forged in the 1990s.

The intensification of irregular warfare tactics throughout the country in the 1990s is also evident in the statistics:

According to the Human Rights Association, the number of unsolved murders in 1994 was 223.

According to the parliamentary commission established in 1995, this number rose to 908.

Around 3,700 villages and hamlets were burned, destroyed, or evacuated in the 1990s.

31 January 1990: Muammer Aksoy was shot dead.

7 March 1990: Çetin Emeç was shot dead.

4 September 1990: Turan Dursun was killed in front of his house.

20 September 1992: Musa Anter was murdered in broad daylight.

24 January 1993: Uğur Mumcu died when a bomb placed in his car exploded.

2 July 1993: 34 intellectuals were burned to death at the Madımak Hotel.

8 January 1996: Evrensel journalist Metin Göktepe was tortured to death in custody in İstanbul.

1 May 1996: Police officers killed Hasan Albayrak, Yalçın Levent, and Dursun Adabaş.

1999: Konca Kuriş was murdered after days of torture by Hizbullah militants who had kidnapped her.

21 October 1999: Ahmet Taner Kışlalı was assassinated with a bomb placed in his car.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Hatırlatmalar | Dünden bugüne: Rejimin olağanüstü yargısı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 4, 2025.