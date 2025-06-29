Reminders | NATO's invasion of Turkey

Political Collective

Even if the conflicts between Iran and Israel come to an end today, the instability triggered by imperialist expansionist policies and the ‘war’ of civilisations’ thesis in our region will continue for many years to come. Zionist leaders have been keeping their promise made before Israel was even established that ‘our country will be the base of the West in the Middle East’ for nearly 80 years. However, Israel is not the only base of American imperialism in our region.

Since the establishment of NATO in 1949, regime changes, coups, civil wars and inter-state conflicts have been perpetuated in our region through military bases and intelligence organisations. The goal is to surround countries that have been in conflict with the United States since 1945, exploit our region's energy resources, and make it impossible to break free from dependency by turning instability into stability. This goal has been pursued in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, since 1949, when the regime was changed by the CIA. None of the current regional tensions can be considered independent of NATO and American interests.

So much so that after the Israel-Iran conflict began, imperialist occupation was welcomed with enthusiasm on the grounds that the tyrannical regime in Tehran had to be overthrown – a claim that only comes to mind in relation to Israeli attacks. This argument has been used for 80 years to justify identity-based tensions, massacres, authoritarian regimes and authentic wickedness. However, the precursor to Iran falling into the hands of Islamists in 1978 was the overthrow of the democratically elected government in 1953 by NATO and the CIA, which put the pro-American Shah in place. To believe that a regime and its evils, which are the direct result of American imperialism, will come to an end through Israel, one must start the historical narrative from the present.

Turkey has also been of particular importance since 1945 in terms of American expansionism centred on NATO. During the Cold War, Turkey's military, political and economic dependence on the United States was consolidated on the basis of objectives such as the siege of the USSR, political influence and intelligence operations in Middle Eastern countries, and the establishment of American control in the Mediterranean. To ensure this, dozens of political operations were carried out, from the 12 September coup to the rise of the AKP to power. Indeed, even in the Israel-Iran conflict, in which Turkey is not officially a party, it continues to act as a proxy for the US in every step it takes in our region by providing information to Tel Aviv through NATO bases.

This week, we remind our readers of Turkey's NATO history, the actions of youth against American occupations, and the crimes committed by imperialism worldwide through NATO and the CIA.

***

TURKEY'S HISTORY WITH NATO

Turkey's military alliances with the United States began with agreements made during the İnönü period in the aftermath of the war. After the war, with the United States as the only remaining capitalist power in the ‘Western world,’ Washington implemented aid policies aimed at revitalizing Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, as well as other European countries that had been devastated by the war, against the Socialist Alliance. On the other hand, countries on the Soviet periphery were turned into America's forward outposts with military and economic aid. The CIA's 1948 brochure on Turkey highlighted the country's importance for US security, and in subsequent years, various CIA publications emphasised the importance of base activities in Turkey for control over the Mediterranean.

Similarly, George Wadsworth, who was the US Ambassador to Ankara between 1948 and 1951, stated in a report that Turkey would want to remain neutral in the ‘war between East and West,’ but could open its bases and facilities to the US.

The phrase ‘The Government of the Republic of Turkey shall provide the United States of America with such materials, services, facilities or information as it is able to supply and as it may permit’ added to the first agreement signed with Turkey in February 1945 was an indication of the intention to ensure dependence from the very beginning. Thanks to this article, the United States began to use Turkey's ports, airports and stations, and after 1945, American experts began to settle in our country.

In 1947, the ‘Agreement on Aid to Turkey’ was signed. With this agreement, the training and equipment of the army would become dependent on the United States. The next stage of the process, which began with the aid provided under the Truman Doctrine, was Turkey's accession to NATO.

The United States pursued a policy of establishing military bases in peripheral countries to balance and surround the Soviet Union militarily. As a result of the bilateral agreements signed in this context, American and NATO bases were established in Turkey. The importance of bases in peripheral countries such as Turkey increased even more after the Soviet Union conducted its first successful nuclear test in 1949, demonstrating that it would not cede this field to the United States.

Within this scope, Incirlik Air Base was first opened in 1954, when the Democrat Party was in power. It was not surprising that construction of the base began a year before Turkey joined NATO in 1952. The Menderes government had sent troops to Korea in 1950 in order to join NATO. Incirlik Air Base was the second critical step. The ‘Military Facilities Agreement’ signed with the United States in 1954 became a guarantee for future bases.

The United States' intelligence activities at Incirlik dated back to before 1954. Even during World War II, in 1943, the OSS, the predecessor of the CIA, had been conducting intelligence activities in Adana for a long time, and the summer residence of the ambassador at the time had become the headquarters of American agents. Incirlik elevated this to a centralised, high-level operation. By 1957, there were approximately 7,000 soldiers and 10,000 American personnel in Turkey. This number rose to 25,000 in the 1970s.

The American hegemony that emerged from this rapid and covert occupation of Turkey manifested itself in various ways. In addition to Turkey's limited access to the bases on its own territory, it had no legal control or power to impose sanctions on tens of thousands of personnel. Under agreements with the United States, it was again the highest-ranking American commander in the country who determined whether a crime committed by an American personnel member had been committed ‘in the line of duty.’ Indeed, incidents in the 1950s in which American soldiers killed three children and a soldier were covered up by American commanders on the grounds of insufficient evidence. Killing Turkish citizens was permitted for American soldiers. Dependency relations were organised in every area, from daily life to the legal system.

***

NATO BASES IN TURKEY

It is difficult to date the bases established after Incirlik due to the large number of agreements signed with the US and their confidential nature. In a statement made in 1970, Demirel said that 91 agreements had been signed with the US since 1945, but that many of them had not been properly recorded.

Despite the unclarity surrounding the dates, we know that there are currently 6 NATO bases and 17 Air Operations Centres in 22 provinces across 7 regions of Turkey:

• Incirlik Air Base

• İzmir Air Base

• Şile Base

• Konya 3rd Main Jet Base Command

• Balıkesir 9th Air Jet Base

• Muğla Aksaz Navy Base

• Ankara Combined Air Operations Centre

• Amasya Combined Air Operations Centre

• Bartın Combined Air Operations Centre

• Çanakkale Combined Air Operations Centre

• Diyarbakır Combined Air Operations Centre

• Eskişehir Combined Air Operations Centre

• İzmir Combined Air Operations Centre

• İzmit Combined Air Operations Centre

• Kütahya Combined Air Operations Centre

• Lüleburgaz Combined Air Operations Centre

• Sivas Combined Air Operations Centre

• İskenderun Combined Air Operations Centre

• Ordu Combined Air Operations Centre

• Rize Combined Air Operations Centre

• Erzurum Combined Air Operations Centre

• Van Combined Air Operations Centre

• Mardin Combined Air Operations Centre

***

BAY OF PIGS CRISIS

The United States had deployed Jupiter missile systems in Turkey as part of its policy of surrounding the Soviet Union. However, following the Cuban Revolution, the island nation's close ties with the Soviet Union caused the United States to feel the same threat for the first time. The United States suffered defeat in the Bay of Pigs Invasion, its military intervention in Cuba, and Kennedy announced that Cuba could be invaded.

In response to the neighbouring countries being equipped with nuclear systems that could target it, the USSR also began building nuke warheads in Cuba. After American intelligence reported the situation to Kennedy, the US blockaded Cuba, and Soviet ships came face to face with American ships. As a result of the escalating tension, the USSR and the US took reciprocal steps. The US gave assurances that it would not invade Cuba and removed the Jupiter system from Turkey, while the USSR halted the construction of nuclear launch pads in Cuba. Turkish territory was used by American imperialism for the fate of a socialist island thousands of kilometres away.

***

THE CYPRUS CRISIS

The bases in Turkey did not become a topic of public discussion until the 1964 Cyprus crisis. Lyndon Johnson, the US president at the time who opposed Turkey's intervention in Cyprus, wrote a letter to Prime Minister İnönü, stating that Turkey's dependence on the US in the military sphere was a threat;

"Furthermore, Mr. Prime Minister, I would like to draw your attention to the bilateral agreement signed between the United States and Turkey in the field of military support. Pursuant to Article IV of the Agreement dated July 1947 with Turkey, your government must obtain approval from the United States for the use of military aid for purposes other than those for which it was provided. Your government has repeatedly acknowledged that it fully understands these conditions. I must say with all sincerity that, under the current conditions, the United States will not accept the use of any military equipment provided by the United States for Turkish intervention in Cyprus."

The letter caused a huge stir and got a lot of attention. It would have a big impact on the 6th Fleet protests, which were a symbol of the '68 generation, and the intense reaction against American imperialism among young people.

In order to quell the reactions caused by the letter from Washington, Ankara signed the ‘Turkish-American Mutual Defence Agreement’ with the United States in 1969, which brought all military cooperation and bases between the two countries under a single umbrella, and for the first time ‘expanded’ Turkey's rights over American bases located on its territory for 17 years. However, this situation did not last long. The 1974 Peace Operation and Turkey's lifting of the ban on opium production led to the imposition of an American embargo in 1975, and the Ecevit-Erbakan coalition government seized control of the bases in the country for one year. After a year, relations improved thanks to the government's efforts, and when the American bases in Iran were closed following the regime change in that country in 1978, Turkey's strategic importance increased even further.

***

NATO'S GLOBAL CRIMES

Established in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is a military alliance formed during the Cold War to secure the sole hegemony of the United States over Western countries outside the Eastern Block and third world colonies, and to surround socialist countries. Through NATO agreements and CIA operations, the United States has intervened in over 200 countries worldwide since 1945.

In the year NATO was established, the CIA launched an operation to change the regime in order to control Syrian oil, invaded Korea in 1950, intervened in the Chinese Civil War, and attempted to overthrow the communist regime in Albania.

In our region alone, the following are some of the major American interventions in which NATO and the CIA have played a role since the 1970s:

• The establishment of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, leading the country into civil war

• The Islamisation of Pakistan and its antagonisation towards India

• The 12 September coup in Turkey

• The invasion of Iraq

• Military and political interventions in Syria

• The invasion of Libya, which resulted in civil war

• The destabilisation of Egypt

• Israel's increasingly severe policies of destruction and genocide against Palestine and its attacks on Iran, Lebanon and Syria

• The Yemeni Civil War

• The Lebanese Civil War

The CIA carried out regime change operations in Syria in 1949 and in Iran in 1953. Iran's current structure was formed as a result of the uprising against the Shah brought in by the US in 1978. Therefore, the excuses found by the CIA and NATO for their ongoing interventions today are the product of the contradictions they themselves created 60 years ago.

EXPANSION INTO EASTERN EUROPE

A year before the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO promised Gorbachev that it would not move ‘an inch’ towards the east. However, in the 35 years since the collapse of the socialist bloc in 1991, NATO has expanded to include 14 new countries, surrounding the western borders of the Russian Federation. Most recently, the pro-American government in Ukraine took steps toward NATO membership, sparking the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

NATO continues to perpetuate American imperialist hegemony by producing new wars, destruction, poverty, and contradictions for humanity.

***

SOME ALSO RESIST IN THESE TIMES

Throughout history, imperial powers and their local collaborators have sought to subjugate peoples with weapons and war, subjecting them to ruthless exploitation for their own interests. They have sought to implement their plans through the war bases they have established and the fleets they have sent. In every period of history, the working-class masses have resolutely resisted and opposed these plans and their implementation.

In these days when the Middle East-centred world is being restructured within the framework of imperialist powers' orientations, it would be useful to recall some examples of resistance that have developed in our country against the imperialist ambitions and occupation policies of the United States and NATO in every period.

6TH FLEET GET OUT

After 1965, the 6th Fleet, which the United States positioned as a threat to the Middle East, began to appear regularly in Turkish territorial waters; these visits were welcomed by the ruling elite of the time. The anti-imperialist consciousness developing among the youth had also influenced broader sections of society. In this context, each arrival of the 6th Fleet sparked large anti-imperialist demonstrations.

In 1966, intense protests were held in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir against the 6th Fleet's entry into Turkish territorial waters. In April, the protests reached their peak due to the visit of the US Secretary of State to our country, alongside the arrival of the 6th Fleet. In October 1967, the anti-imperialist actions of the youth intensified once again in response to the return of the 6th Fleet. Revolutionary Youth prevented American soldiers from stepping ashore in Istanbul. The American officers, unable to disembark, were forced to fly to Yeşilköy by helicopter. The protests intensified in Izmir on 12 October. In December, anti-American and anti-NATO actions emerged in Ankara, also influenced by the Cyprus crisis.

1968: THE PEAK OF ANTI-IMPERIALIST ACTIONS

1968 was the year when the anti-imperialist actions of the youth reached their peak. In July, when the 6th Fleet returned to the Dolmabahçe dock, students from the Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) gathered at the dock, lowered the flags to half-mast, and explained that their actions were meant to demonstrate that Turkey was not a fully independent country. Following the statement, the police intervened against the crowd marching towards Taksim. The protests continued in the evening when American soldiers dispersed to bars and brothels in Beyoğlu. Police officers waited at the doors of the bars and brothels to protect the American soldiers who were enjoying themselves. The soldiers, who behaved like occupying forces, were stripped of their caps and daubed with paint in protest until late at night. The police responded very harshly to these protests.

On 17 July, the ITU Student Dormitory was raided by the police and Vedat Demircioğlu was thrown out of a window. Upon hearing this, young people went to Dolmabahçe and threw American soldiers into the sea. The ITU events echoed across the country and became the scene of anti-imperialist actions. On 24 July, Vedat Demircioğlu died in hospital. The first revolutionary youth to fall in the anti-imperialist struggle of the youth was Vedat Demircioğlu.

In 1969, anti-imperialist actions continued. Commer, the Vietnam Butcher, came to ODTÜ and his car was set on fire by Revolutionary Youth, becoming a torch in the anti-imperialist struggle. In addition to the young people who set the car on fire, all the students at the school took ownership of the incident and turned themselves in. The independent stance had transcended the youth and spread to all segments of society.

On 16 February 1969, reactionary forces attacked the joint action planned by trade unions, chambers of commerce and youth groups against imperialism, following days of targeting by the reactionary press. On one side were the segments of the people standing against imperialism, while on the other were the reactionary segments protecting them and bowing down to the 6th Fleet. This event went down in history as Bloody Sunday. Faced with the widespread protests against the 6th Fleet, the US government was forced to postpone the fleet's visit to Turkey.

ACTIONS TARGETING NATO BASES

The anti-imperialist revolutionary struggle that gained strength in Turkey in the 1960s sought to end the de facto occupation of American bases in the country. The first major reactions to the dependency relationship emphasised by Deniz Gezmiş with the words ‘35 million square metres of our homeland is under occupation’ came in the late 1960s with the actions of university students against the 6th Fleet.

By the 1970s, the THKO and THKP-C carried out numerous actions targeting NATO bases and personnel. In March 1971, the THKO kidnapped four American soldiers from the American base in Balgat. Following the capture of Deniz and his comrades in Gemerek, the death sentence was approved by the Parliament under the slogan ‘three for three’ led by Demirel's AP group, accompanied by cries for revenge.

Mahir Çayan and his comrades, in a joint action with members of the THKP-C and THKO, kidnapped three British technicians from the Ünye Radar Base in the Black Sea in an attempt to prevent the execution of Deniz. They then announced their actions to the public with a statement demanding the halt of the executions. The demands in the statement were as follows:

“1- The executions will cease immediately.

2- No patriot or revolutionary will be executed.

3- Within 48 hours, an announcement will be made on the radio confirming that the executions have been halted.”

When it became clear that Mahir and his group were in Kızıldere, an operation began, and on the morning of 30 March 1972, the village was completely surrounded. Ten revolutionaries, whose solidarity was exemplary, were killed: Mahir Çayan, Ertan Sarıhan, Hüdai Arıkan, Sinan Kâzım Özüdoğru, Nihat Yılmaz, Saffet Alp, Ahmet Atasoy, Sabahattin Kurt, Ömer Ayna, and Cihan Alptekin were killed.

ACTIONS AGAINST THE IRAQ WAR AND THE 3 MARCH MOTION

One of the important milestones in the war launched by the United States after 11 September was the Iraq War. The United States wanted to position Turkey, primarily through the Incirlik Air Base, as the central country in this war. The AKP was entrusted with this task and brought to power, and Erdoğan had personally guaranteed this even before he took office as prime minister. Erdoğan, aware that the path to becoming an alternative to the ruling party lay in direct contact with the Bush administration, travelled to the United States with Cüneyt Zapsu and held talks with Richard Perle, then Deputy Secretary of Defence.

During these talks, Perle outlined the United States' plans for intervention in Iraq within the framework of its Middle East policy. Erdoğan stated that his team approved this position. However, events did not unfold as Perle and Erdoğan had hoped. The broad anti-war opposition that was taking shape in the country managed to throw a spanner in the works.

Following the start of the American intervention in Iraq, a serious anti-war movement developed in different parts of the world, and in Turkey this opposition manifested itself particularly in the war resolution on Iraq. In response to this resolution, trade unions, professional organisations, left-wing parties and movements, and all social initiatives came together to form a powerful force. On 1 March 2003, when the resolution was to be debated in parliament, a crowd of over 100,000 people filled Sıhhiye Square and put pressure on parliament.

As a result of this anti-war opposition, which resonated widely across society, the AKP group also split, and the resolution was blocked in Parliament. This outcome came as a shock to then-U.S. President George W. Bush, while Erdoğan, co-chair of the Greater Middle East Project, was left to face the embarrassment and anger of having failed to fulfil his duty.

THE KILLER IS COMING TO TOWN: ‘DON'T COME, BUSH!’

The 18th NATO Summit was held in Istanbul on 28-29 June 2004. The NATO summit was held with a projection suitable for deepening and expanding the Bush's Middle East Project, which focused on redesigning the Middle East in line with the new world order after 11 September. The decisions taken after the summit were indicative of this. They contained a content that centred on the expansion of the occupation policy that had begun in Afghanistan and Iraq. Emphasis was placed on the expansion of cooperation among NATO members from the Middle East to North Africa. Another point emphasised here was the importance of holding the summit in Istanbul in such a conjuncture. This was because Turkey was assigned the role of forward outpost in the Greater Middle East Project, and Tayyip Erdoğan was given the role of co-chair of the Greater Middle East alongside the US.

Throughout 2004, protests were held against the US's occupation policies in the region and the AKP's collaboration, under slogans such as ‘The Killer is Coming to the City,’ ‘Don't Come Bush,’ and ‘Killer USA, Collaborator AKP.’ As the NATO summit approached, protests began to intensify. Anti-imperialist actions reached their peak in major cities. For example, on 13 June in Ankara, 1,000 young members of the ÖDP gathered in Kurtuluş Park and attempted to march to the US Embassy, but were blocked by security forces, resulting in major clashes and injuries to many ÖDP members.

On 28-29 June 2004, the dates of the NATO summit, anti-imperialist forces both international and local united to hold mass demonstrations in support of peace. The Taksim area, where the summit was to be held, was closed off by law enforcement as the NATO Valley. Despite this, the resisting crowds managed to enter the NATO Valley. Twenty people were injured and hundreds were detained in the clashes that broke out during the demonstration. The demonstrations continued until Bush left the city.

“NO TO THE INVASION OF SYRIA”

Within the framework of Bush’s doctrine, after Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, it was Syria’s turn. In the Iraq resolution, the united struggle of the left and socialist forces at the NATO summit failed to prevent the invasion of Syria.

With the approach that applauded the destruction of Libya by NATO bombs and the lynching of Gaddafi by jihadist gangs as ‘ultimately beneficial,’ and that declared the jihadist gangs in Syria as ‘moles of the revolution’ and ‘diggers of the dictator's grave,’ it was impossible to form a strong anti-war movement. Another important point is that a significant section of the Turkish left adopted a favourable stance towards US interventions in the Middle East. Faced with an anti-imperialist anti-war struggle, a significant section of the left, similar to its recent stance against Israel's policies of invading Iran, saw US interventions as an opportunity to end dictatorships in the region.

Undoubtedly, one of the important points of this wavering on the left was the fact that the Kurdish movement in Syria established a sphere of power in Rojava in cooperation with the United States. This also played a role in the failure of the Turkish left, especially the sections gathered around the Kurdish movement, to take an anti-imperialist stance in Syria and the Middle East.

Despite all these negative developments, protests against the occupation of Syria began to grow. Immediately after the occupation began, the ÖDP decided to hold a rally in Hatay, one of the places that would be most affected by the occupation. A large rally was held on 26 February 2012. At the rally, the message was conveyed that the future brought by imperialism would be nothing but blood and tears, and that the people of the Middle East would be supported:

"Imperialism brings nothing but blood and death. In Iraq, bombs were dropped in the name of “freedom” against Saddam, destroying a country's history and future. What was left behind was tens of thousands of deaths and an Iraq divided along ethnic and sectarian lines. Now, in Syria, there is talk of “humanitarian intervention” in the name of democracy and freedom. The outcome will be no different from Iraq... The true freedom of the peoples of Syria and the Middle East will be the result of their own struggle against imperialism and exploitative dictatorships. Now is the time to raise the struggle for an independent Turkey against imperialist intervention and the AKP's collaborationist policies, and to strengthen solidarity with the peoples of the Middle East."

YOUTH OPPOSITION AT İNCİRLİK AIR BASE

On 21 January 2013, members of the Youth Opposition marched to Incirlik Air Base, a US military base in Turkey, to protest against the deployment of US Patriot missiles at the base. Despite all obstacles, the young people managed to break through the barricades. They began marching with slogans such as ‘We will not be US soldiers, murderer USA, AKP is a subcontractor.’ Special Forces Police attacked the young people with police batons and arrested them. Nine members of the Youth Opposition were referred to the prosecutor's office with a request for detention.

As seen, throughout history, the courageous, anti-imperialist revolutionaries who are the conscience of this country have continued to exist through their resistance against imperialism, its collaborators, and their policies of occupation and war. There are also those who resist under all conditions in these times.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hatırlatmalar | NATO’nun Türkiye işgali published in BirGün newspaper on June 29, 2025.