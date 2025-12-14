Request for judicial control for journalist Osman Çaklı

Journalist Osman Çaklı, who was detained at his home late last night, was referred to the courthouse after police procedures. Çaklı’s statement at the courthouse has ended.

Çaklı’s statement at the courthouse has ended. The prosecutor’s decision is awaited.

POLICE STATEMENT: "THIS IS ALSO A PUBLIC TIP-OFF"

Journalist Çaklı’s statement at the police station has been obtained.

Çaklı, who was accused of "praising an offence and an offender" and "insulting the president", said the following in his statement:

"I am a journalist and I report on crimes. I shared these photographs that I saw on social media platforms. After the incident, as a journalist I made a prediction that it was done by the gang called Şapkalılar. My witnessing and involvement in the incident go no further than this. I have no involvement other than journalism. I do not know anyone from the group called Şapkalılar. I have no connection with them. This is also a public tip-off."

Regarding the issue of Insulting the President, I do not think that the post mentioned in the report that says "If Erdoğan had joined Babala TV and faced a pool of questions as tough as the ones asked to Kılıçdaroğlu, then probably the 750 people who took part in the programme would have been detained" contains a criminal element.

In my post that begins "Erdoğan is speaking after the iftar where he met with farmers…" the continuing statements are the President’s own statements.

In the post that begins "Türkiye will normalise, moving from a fascist party to another fascist party that came out of it…" it is a post in which I did not even make criticism directed at President Recep Tayyip ERDOĞAN personally. The person I referred to as "came out of a fascist party" is Gürhan KOCAMAN, who left the MHP and moved to İYİ Parti, and this was said with reference to his having had a photograph taken with Ayhan Bora KAPLAN, who is the leader of an organised crime group. This post has no connection whatsoever with either the President or his party.

In my post about Erokspor, the phrase "Erdoğan’s project team" appears. In this context, the continuing statements in the post are also statements in open sources that do not constitute an offence."

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

Çaklı, who was taken into custody late last night, taken to the police station and then referred to the courthouse after procedures there, had been accused of "praising an offence and an offender" on the grounds of a post he made from his social media account.

In the post in question, Osman Çaklı stated that Şafak Hastanesi in Okmeydanı had been shot at late at night and used the following words:

"Who carried out the attack should be revealed after the investigation. But a gang group calling itself Şapkalılar claimed the attack by posing with a banner saying they were on the side of workers"

KNOWN FOR HIS WORK ON GANGS Osman Çaklı, whose book titled "Yeni Nesil Çeteler" was recently published together with journalist Sadık Güleç, is known especially for his field research on street crime groups that have recently proliferated in Türkiye, drug networks, the digitalising world of crime and the MESEM project developing around vocational high schools.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteci Osman Çaklı hakkında adli kontrol talebi, published in BirGün newspaper on December 14, 2025.