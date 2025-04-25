Request for the arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu's lawyer's lawyer

As part of the investigation into İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), following the arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu, his lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan — who had been detained on 28 March and later released — has now seen his own lawyer, Yiğit Gökçehan Koçoğlu, referred to the Criminal Court of Peace with a request for his arrest.

In the operation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Murat Ongun, Chair of the Board of İBB Medya AŞ, was arrested, and his lawyer Serkan Günel, along with lawyer Kazım Yiğit Akalın, were taken into custody yesterday morning. After giving their statements to the prosecutor, lawyers Günel and Akalın were brought before the duty Criminal Court of Peace and released under judicial control.

Yiğit Gökçehan Koçoğlu, the lawyer of İmamoğlu’s lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan, had stated that he was at Adıyaman Courthouse and would come to testify today, after learning that a detention order had been issued against him.

Koçoğlu arrived this morning at the İstanbul Police Department on Vatan Street but was transferred to İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan without having his statement taken.

After completing the procedures at the prosecutor’s office, Koçoğlu was referred to the Criminal Court of Peace with a request for his arrest.

