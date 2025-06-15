Residential construction continues on liquefied ground

Ilayda Kaya

In the Kurucaova neighbourhood of Doğanşehir district in Malatya, the administrative court has issued a suspension order in lawsuits filed against the construction of houses on fertile agricultural land, riverbeds and unstable ground. However, local residents say that the companies have ignored the court's decision and are continuing with the work.

In the Kurucaova neighbourhood of Malatya, one of the cities affected by the earthquakes centred in Maraş, fertile agricultural lands and areas with unstable ground were opened up for the construction of earthquake-resistant housing. Citizens who noticed the situation first wrote to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change to report the situation but received no response.

The local community then filed a lawsuit against the Malatya Governor's Office, which had determined the location of the post-earthquake housing. As part of the lawsuit, an expert examination was conducted in the area. Following the examination, engineers emphasised that the ground was unstable and had liquefied.

COURT STOPS CONSTRUCTION

At the final hearing of the case heard on 30 May at the Malatya 3rd Administrative Court, the court decided to suspend the construction. The decision referred to the expert report and the findings of the investigation and stated, in summary, that:

“It has been concluded that the conditions for suspending the implementation are met at this stage, as it is understood that irreparable or impossible-to-compensate damages may arise if the site selection process in question is implemented. The request to suspend the implementation is accepted in accordance with Article 27 of the Administrative Litigation Procedure Law No. 2577, and the expert report is served to the parties until a new decision is made after the objection process regarding the expert report is completed.” of the Administrative Procedure Law No. 2577, until a new decision is made after the appeal process against the expert report is completed, the expert report shall be served to the parties, and the parties shall be notified that they may appeal the expert report within two weeks of its service."

COMPANIES ARE NOT LISTENING

Local residents said that the court decision was a victory but that the companies were not complying with it. Hasan Aşkın, a resident of the neighbourhood, told BirGün that construction machinery was still operating in the designated area:

“They are not complying with the court decision. They should have stopped. The expert reports are there. People will live in these houses. The buildings to be constructed could be demolished again. This is our world; they are stealing our future. The authorities should come and stop this. They are blaming the minister, saying he wants it. It is near a riverbed and a fault line. Does that inspire confidence? Alternative locations are also known. Illegality should not be tolerated."

***

REPORTS ALSO INDICATE UNSTABLE GROUND

An expert report prepared based on engineering surveys conducted in the area also emphasised that the ground was unstable. The report prepared following the surveys conducted by a panel of five engineers included the following statements in its conclusions:

• It was determined that the properties subject to the site selection decision are not located in an area suitable for construction from a geological and hydrogeological perspective.

• From the perspective of urban planning and development principles, it was determined that the area is problematic due to its classification as agricultural land and its location within a floodplain.

• It was revealed that the village settlement area serves as an alternative to the construction zone specified in the site selection decision, and the area located north of the current zone may be more suitable for settlement.

• It was concluded that the land has the characteristics of second-class agricultural land.

***

THE MINISTRY WAS AWARE, BUT TAKEN NO ACTION

On the other hand, a report prepared months ago within the scope of the region stated that "Due to the low soil value of the land, high groundwater levels, and liquefaction, opening this area for construction is deemed inadvisable. Soil improvement works are required for disaster housing areas." The local community had also submitted a petition to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change. The petition stated that according to the Building Soil Study results, liquefaction risk was observed in the area.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled "Sıvılaşan zeminde konut ısrarı" published in BirGün newspaper on June 15, 2025.