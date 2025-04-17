Resistance, boycott, strike! All together for 1 May

Revolutionary Trade Union Solidarity – Turkey Coordination

1 May, International Workers’ Day of Unity, Struggle and Solidarity, is today the living memory and ongoing struggle of all those who are oppressed, exploited, and disregarded. As in every year, the squares will be filled, slogans will be chanted, and banners will rise. But this time, workers bear an additional responsibility: to collectively build a line of struggle that will transform life in favour of the working class. For in Turkey and around the world, the labour-hostile policies of fascist regimes rooted in the very nature of the capitalist-imperialist system are intensifying by the day.

As a result of capitalism’s crisis, we are witnessing the global resurgence of anti-labour far-right politics. Donald Trump’s growing influence in US politics, the rising momentum of the far-right in Europe, the ongoing attempts to erase the peoples of Syria and Palestine, and the reordering of the world and the Middle East through imperialist agendas all form the global backdrop of this new encirclement. In this context, workers’ struggles can no longer be confined within national borders. International solidarity, resistance, and collective struggle are now an urgent necessity.

The economic crisis is felt not only in statistics, but with full force on the dinner table, in wallets, and on supermarket shelves. Millions of workers and pensioners are trying to survive below the hunger line, while wages melt away before they even reach pockets. Rents are unaffordable, bills unpayable, and basic needs unreachable. Insecurity, subcontracting, precarious work, and de-unionisation have become the new normal for workers.

Millions of young people are unable to find work and live in constant anxiety about employment. As a direct result of the government’s political choices, the youth can no longer look to the future with confidence. Their reaction and rebellion are in essence a collective outcry against the injustices produced by this regime.

***

Under these conditions, the historical responsibility of labour and professional organisations has become even more urgent. Yet today, labour and professional unions find themselves stuck in a position that does not go beyond issuing statements in the face of the government’s aggression. Trade unions such as TÜRK-İŞ, HAK-İŞ and Birleşik Kamu-İş, meanwhile, are turning a blind eye just like the pro-government media at a time when millions are rising up and resisting in the streets for days on end. As the government/regime bans strikes, appoints trustees to municipalities, and imprisons university students, the country’s labour organisations must not shy away from using their power derived from production in response to the deepening and expanding crisis.

KESK, which holds a long-standing legacy of struggle among public sector workers, should now draw on this accumulated strength and take action. In a period marked by such intense pressure and illegality, KESK is expected to raise its voice more strongly and take on a leading and organising role. A de facto and legitimate line of resistance is now an urgent necessity in the face of strike bans, threats of exile, and administrative repression. KESK must take initiative in line with its historical mission.

Labour organisations have so far failed to mobilise their power stemming from production and have not aligned their struggle with the broader public resistance and the youth-led boycott movement. If labour unions are to reclaim their role as a leading force, they must build stronger ties with the grassroots, abandon bureaucratic habits, and embrace the path of de facto and legitimate unionism —not as a nostalgic legacy, but as the foundation of today’s struggle. A resistance line built on this basis must be organised in every workplace, neighbourhood, and street across Turkey.

***

Today in Turkey, not only workers but the entire population is encircled by an oppressive regime. Elected mayors are being imprisoned, trustees appointed in their place, and the usurpation of democratic will is being normalised. University students, as one of the most dynamic oppositional forces, are being targeted and silenced through arrests and detentions. The struggles of young people, women, and workers are being suppressed in their entirety. For this reason, what is needed now is to establish a general strike and general resistance front that prioritises a united social struggle encompassing all segments of society.

Meanwhile, the massacres resulting from the ongoing war in Syria are directly affecting both the peoples of the region and society in Turkey. In this process where imperialist powers are trying to divide Syria into their respective zones of influence, the price of the so-called “civil war” is being paid by millions of refugees and the working classes. Neither the militaristic policies of the Turkish government nor the proxy wars of international powers are bringing peace to the people. The exploitation of migrant workers in Turkey as cheap labour is further deepening the system of exploitation, pitting the poorest sections of society against one another. This is why the only force capable of breaking the imperialist trap is a labour struggle based on the fraternity of peoples against racism, and secularism in the face of religious and sectarian division and incitement.

For this reason, the task today is not merely to oppose the government, but to build a unified social struggle grounded in the real demands of the people. At the heart of this front must be the labour struggle. However, it must also include everyone who suffers under the repression, exploitation, and crises created by this system: women, youth, students, migrants, farmers, the unemployed, small shopkeepers, defenders of nature...

The wave of social revolt that has emerged in the past month is already pushing the boundaries of conventional opposition. A social struggle in which the masses themselves are the subject has created the potential for grassroots organisation and a united front that can reach deep into the fabric of society. These ripening objective conditions are now pushing for the development of subjective ones. And that will only be possible with the emergence of the necessary political will.

Labour organisations must no longer remain bodies that merely issue statements or express objections—they must become centres that lead and shape the struggle. We need a mobilisation that will reorganise life in workplaces, schools, streets, neighbourhoods, and campuses.

The 2025 1 May must be seized as an opportunity to overcome the shortcomings of last year and be remembered in history as a moment when this responsibility was fulfilled within the broader wave of revolt. To achieve this, we must succeed in uniting, walking together, and resisting together. 1 May must be not only a day of demands, but one in which the will of the working class is powerfully asserted. Now is the time to organise the real strength of the people—together.

Enough is enough!

For United Resistance Against Trustees, Fascism, and Exploitation...

General Strike! General Resistance!

For Bread, Democracy and Justice;

All Together to the Squares on 1 May!

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Direniş, boykot, grev! Hep beraber 1 Mayıs’a, published in BirGün newspaper on April 17, 2025.