Resistance continues against plundering

News Centre

Resistance is growing across the country against the government’s presentation of living spaces to mining and energy companies on a silver platter. From the Akbelen Forest in Muğla to Taşova in Amasya, and from the highlands of Giresun to Varto in Muş, peasants and environmental activists have been on vigil for days. Citizens are defending their living spaces with tent vigils against drilling activities that have resumed despite court rulings and urgent expropriation orders. The release of Esra Işık, who was arrested while defending her land in Akbelen, has boosted morale in resistance areas, with activists emphasising that they will not give up the struggle.

GEOTHERMAL VIGIL FROM 16 VILLAGES

The tent vigil launched at the first drilling site against the Geothermal Power Plant project intended for Çallıdere village in Muş’s Varto district has reached its 9th day. It has been stated that the vigil, in which 16 villages affected by the project participate on a rotational basis, will continue until 25 May. Peasants continue to transport food and essential supplies to the vigil site throughout the day.

RELEASE DECISION FOR ESRA IŞIK

The vigil initiated by peasants and environmental activists for Esra Işık—who was arrested while resisting the urgent expropriation decision obtained by Limak (a major Turkish conglomerate) for a coal mine in the Akbelen Forest in İkizköy, Milas—concluded yesterday with the news of her release. The Milas 3rd Criminal Court of First Instance ruled for the release of Işık, who had been in custody since 31 March, under judicial control including a ban on travelling abroad. In a statement made by the residents of İkizköy, it was said: "We are grateful to everyone who embraced our Esra and expanded the struggle. Our struggle has won. We are bringing Esra home; we will not surrender Akbelen!"

NO PASSAGE FOR THE DRILLING MINING COMPANY

Peasants of Esençay in Amasya’s Taşova district have completed their second day in a tent vigil against HDD Mining, which resumed drilling activities in the region yesterday. The peasants, reacting to the return of the company whose permits were previously cancelled by a court order, began their resistance on 10 May. It was reported that the company is conducting exploration for iron, copper, lead, and gold in the area.

SEKÜ WILL NOT SURRENDER TO ALAGÖZ

In Giresun, the vigil started by peasants on 20 April against drilling activities launched by a mining company belonging to Cantürk Alagöz (AKP MP and businessman) has entered its 38th day. The day before yesterday, a group of experts consisting of academics from Giresun University Faculty of Medicine and city physicians conducted examinations in the region. The delegation later visited the vigil site in Sekü and joined the activists by the resistance fire.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yaşam nöbette, published in BirGün newspaper on May 12, 2026.