Resistance leads the way

Politics Service

One year has passed since the 19 March operations, launched by the presidential administration in an effort to silence the opposition and reshape politics through judicial pressure.

Following the 31 March 2024 elections, in which the government fell to second place, it lost faith in the ballot box after concluding that it could no longer generate public consent amid deepening crises, particularly in the economy.

Signalling alignment with the regional plans of the United States and Israel, the administration moved to consolidate an increasingly authoritarian system at home, drawing on external support.

What emerged was a model in which elections were reduced to a formality: the ballot rendered symbolic, the ruling power effectively selecting its own opponents, viable candidates imprisoned, and elected mayors sent to jail.

CONSOLIDATION OF THE REGIME

On 18 March 2025, the Board of Directors of Istanbul University annulled the undergraduate degree of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Turkey awoke the following day, 19 March, to a series of operations that sparked widespread public backlash. İmamoğlu, both Mayor and the presidential candidate selected by Republican People's Party (CHP) in a primary vote involving more than 15 million citizens was detained and subsequently arrested. This was followed by successive waves of operations targeting CHP affiliated mayors and municipal officials in Istanbul. The crackdown spread to provinces such as Adana, Adıyaman and Antalya, where opposition mayors were also imprisoned and, in some cases, replaced by government-appointed trustees.

The events of 19 March triggered an unforeseen development for the authorities. Anger that had built up over years across social fault lines erupted with seismic force. Millions grappling with deepening poverty and frustrated by perceived authoritarianism, lawlessness, injustice and environmental degradation had already dealt the government a significant blow in the local elections. The judicial intervention that emerged through the Istanbul operations further intensified public anger. On 19 March, students from Istanbul University breached police barricades and marched to a rally in Saraçhane, igniting broader social mobilisation. Demonstrations in Saraçhane, attended by hundreds of thousands over several days, brought together diverse segments of society in unified opposition to the authorities. Despite significant obstacles and police force, demonstrators did not retreat. The Saraçhane protests later culminated in a mass rally in Maltepe.

The protests quickly spread beyond Istanbul. Large crowds took to the streets and rally grounds not only in cities such as Ankara, Izmir, Mersin, Denizli, Eskisehir and Bursa, but also in provinces traditionally considered strongholds of the ruling party, including Konya, Corum, Yozgat, Trabzon, Sakarya and Bayburt. Nearly 100 gatherings were held as part of the “Defending the National Will” rallies initiated by the CHP. University students organised mass marches and forums, while classes were widely boycotted.

LASTING TO THIS DAY

The wave of unrest triggered by 19 March was not confined to rallies and marches alone. High school students protesting the reassignment of their teachers became a driving force of resistance within their schools. Women, young people, workers, the unemployed, environmentalists and rights advocates, in short, broad segments of society asserted that “we” are the true agents of politics. As during the Gezi Park protests, creative banners, chants and slogans drew attention, while boycotts of products and television channels spread nationwide. In Yozgat, citizens joined a rally organised by the CHP with their tractors. Remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “the bigger surprise is yet to come” in reference to the Istanbul operations were countered at demonstrations with the slogan, “A state cannot be governed with turnips and radishes.” In short, a public that had long appeared subdued re-emerged and mobilised.

The 19 March resistance was, however, more than a direct challenge to the authorities. It also exposed perceived vulnerabilities within the system and underscored to the opposition that unity and fundamental change are essential to overcoming it. The movement served as a reminder of the legitimacy and democratic force of street mobilisation, while also representing, in part, a rejection of conventional, established modes of politics confined to comfort zones. Perhaps its most enduring legacy is the urgency of uniting disparate, ongoing forms of dissent into a coherent force capable of challenging the system.

TENS OF THOUSANDS GATHERED IN SARAÇHANE

Tens of thousands gathered in Sarachane on the anniversary of the 19 March operations. The 99th of the “Defending the National Will” rallies took place there yesterday. The demonstration began at 20:30 on 18 March, marking the annulment of Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma. Performers known for songs played at CHP rallies also took to the stage.

Speaking at the rally, Özgür Özel emphasised a “struggle for democracy and justice against a civilian coup”. Trade unions, professional organisations and young people also took part. Students who gathered later in the evening met at the site in front of the Istanbul University refectory where barricades had previously been dismantled and marched to Beyazit Square. Students are expected to assemble at the same location again today for a meeting in Beyazıt Square.

ONE-YEAR REVIEW On 18 March 2025, the Board of Istanbul University Board of Directors annulled Ekrem İmamoğlu’s degree, citing irregularities in his 1990 lateral transfer. On 19 March, the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued detention orders for 107 people, including İmamoğlu, in two separate investigations, one related to “corruption” and the other to alleged “terrorist” activity concerning local election compromises. On 23 March, İmamoğlu and 49 others were brought before the courts and arrested. At the same time, citizens queued to cast their votes for İmamoğlu in the party primaries. The second wave of operations took place on 25 April, with 53 people facing detention over charges including “forming, leading, and participating in an organisation for criminal purposes,” “tender fraud,” and “bribery.” The third wave of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) investigation occurred on 20 May. Detention orders were issued for 22 individuals, including Taner Çetin, with 13 of them subsequently arrested. In the fourth wave on 23 May, 45 people were detained. Investigations covered ISTAC, KIPTAS, and the Road Maintenance Department, where alleged irregularities were reported. The fifth wave, on 31 May, involved detention orders for 47 people including five CHP mayors across four separate investigations and seven different alleged offences. On 4 July, an indictment was filed against İmamoğlu for “forgery of official documents in a chain” over allegations that his university diploma was falsified, seeking both imprisonment and a political ban. In the sixth wave on 18 July, 17 people were detained. The ninth wave occurred on 15 August, when İnan Güney and his advisor Yiğit Oğuz Duman were arrested. Hüseyin Gün allegedly linked to terrorism was connected to both İmamoğlu and Necati Özkan. TELE 1’s Editor-in-Chief Merdan Yanardağ was arrested, and a government-appointed trustee was placed at TELE 1. The 578-page indictment targeting the criminal organisation led by Aziz İhsan Aktaş which resulted in the arrests of multiple mayors was accepted by Istanbul 1st High Criminal Court on 5 November 2025. Meanwhile, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office filed the main indictment against the İBB, covering 407 defendants, 105 of whom were in detention. The trial of 407 defendants in the İBB case has since commenced.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Direnenler yol gösteriyor, published in BirGün newspaper on March 19, 2026.