Rest easy comrade, your dreams still live on

Sedat Göçmen, the Black Sea representative of the Devrimci Yol movement, was commemorated at his grave in İstanbul. The commemoration was held for Göçmen’s 73rd birthday, after he passed away on 28 January 2025. Metin Yurdanur, the sculptor of the monument built at Göçmen’s grave, sent a message to the commemoration saying, “I hope everyone who looks at this monument feels the enthusiasm and resilience of the revolutionary lying beneath it. Rest easy comrade, your values and dreams live on.”

Göçmen’s family and many comrades attended the commemoration at Feriköy Cemetery. The ceremony took place by the monument statue made by Metin Yurdanur at Göçmen’s grave. The commemoration began with a speech by LEFT Party Central Executive Committee member Alper Taş. Taş said, “We lost Sedat Göçmen on 28 January. We had bid him farewell with a ceremony worthy of his struggle and history. We know that brother Sedat continues to live within all of us, in the most respected and affectionate way, deep in our hearts.”

Then Göçmen’s comrade Akın Dirik said that because of his diligence and abilities, the only comrade he envied was Sedat Göçmen. Sedat Göçmen’s wife, Dursun Göçmen, said, “We were his immediate family, but you were his extended family. Sedat truly loved his extended family.”

Source: Rahat uyu arkadaş, düşlerin hâlâ yaşıyor