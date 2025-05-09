Revolutionary teacher Bahadır Grammeşin to be commemorated in Kadıköy

Revolutionary teacher Bahadır Grammeşin to be commemorated in Kadıköy on the 10th anniversary of his death. Grammeşin was killed at the age of 31 on 9 May 2015 by gangs in Kadıköy while trying to prevent the harassment of women.

In a call shared on the LEFT Party’s social media accounts, it stated: “We will gather in front of our LEFT Party Kadıköy District Organisation at 19:30 on Friday 9 May to commemorate Bahadır Grammeşin on the 10th anniversary of his death. We have not forgotten, we will not forgive! Our promise to Bahadır is people's power!”

This evening’s commemoration, which will begin in front of the LEFT Party Kadıköy District Organisation, will conclude with carnations and candles left at the spot where Grammeşin lost his life.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The case concerning the murder of Bahadır Grammeşin was heard twice at the Istanbul Kartal Anatolian Courthouse. In the trial held at the 11th High Criminal Court of Anatolia, Erkan Çınar, one of Grammeşin’s killers, was sentenced to 25 years, while the other defendants received various prison sentences.

The family and lawyers found the sentences given to the killers insufficient. The appeal made by the lawyers was not accepted by the higher court.

In the retrial, the court sentenced defendants Erkan Çınar, Mert Nikelay, Murat Topraktepe, Yahya Burak Ataç, and Cemal Diri to life imprisonment for the crime of ‘premeditated murder’.

