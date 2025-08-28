Routes set by the US

İbrahim Varlı

The day before in Malazgirt, Erdoğan threatened by saying “Those who turn their face to Ankara and Damascus will win. Those who lose their qibla and seek new foreign patrons will eventually lose.” Not stopping there, with his words “When the sword is drawn there is no place left for the pen and the word” Erdoğan also signalled a possible intervention, targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG).

While the “process” drags on inside, these words came after the acceleration of political traffic both in the field and at the table in Syria. Two days before Erdoğan, the US Special Envoy for Turkey and Syria, Tom Barrack, had put forward a model for Syria, “Not a federation but just below it.”

INTERTWINED PROCESSES

The processes in Turkey and Syria are interlinked. Barrack, who also added Lebanon to his remit, continues his efforts to shape Syria and Lebanon, and these moves directly touch Turkey. Under the pressure of developments in Syria and the Middle East, Erdoğan launched the initiative last year under the banner of “strengthening the internal front.” After the contract for internal consolidation was handed over, it continued via Bahçeli, and the MHP leader gave the start to the process on 1 October by going over to the DEM benches at the opening of Parliament.

After a one-year fast-tracked process, the PKK dissolved itself and held a disarmament ceremony on 11 July. The next day Erdoğan spoke of a “Turkish, Kurdish, Arab alliance” showing the direction of the process. Erdoğan’s words the day before yesterday, “History is full of countless examples of what successes we achieved both inside and outside when Turks, Kurds and Arabs were united” once again revealed his intent.

WHAT IS TURKEY’S POSITION?

Turkey’s Syria policy has taken shape since the Arab Spring when the AKP, along with imperialist centres, attempted regime change in Syria. The strategy in the early 2010s was for Assad to go and the Muslim Brotherhood to take over. Another goal was for the Kurds not to make any gains. As internal conflicts escalated, three separate operations were launched into the areas controlled by the YPG. These regions are still under Turkey’s control.

After HTS came to power on 8 December, while the Turkish Armed Forces continued to be present in Northern Syria, Turkey shifted its policy on the YPG/SDG. Parallel to the process that began inside with İmralı, the “red line” was relaxed, and under US influence, the granting of rights was accepted. The rhetoric of operations east of the Euphrates was shelved, while Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Erdoğan, and AKP officials began saying “All rights should be given to the Kurds, but in return autonomy rhetoric must be abandoned, and the SDG must be integrated into the Syrian army.” However, the SDG is in dispute with Damascus. On 13 August, when Fidan hosted HTS Foreign Minister Şeybani, he accused the SDG of spoiling the game, saying “We are not fools. Are you going to make the Kurds Israel’s pawn? Change already. We will take measures accordingly.”

In the following days Erdoğan would complement Fidan with similar statements. Turkey’s official policy in Syria is a model where autonomy and a federal system are rejected, while constitutional rights are granted to Kurds and other groups. Ankara, in close relations with HTS, wants a central and strong government established in Syria. On the one hand, through the process launched with Öcalan, the PKK is made to dissolve itself, while on the other hand integrating the SDG into the Syrian army is among Ankara’s objectives. Ankara, whose interests clash with Israel over Syria, claims that Tel Aviv has certain plans through the SDG. Erdoğan’s remarks in Malazgirt were messages sent to the SDG, the Kurds inside, and the US.

WHAT DID ERDOĞAN MEAN?

According to foreign policy expert Semih İdiz, Erdoğan’s words have two dimensions. First, Erdoğan is pursuing a balancing policy to ease the backlash from the nationalist front against the peace process. İdiz says: “A delicate process is under way. Extreme nationalists are against it. While Erdoğan plays a balancing act, he is sending signals to the nationalist front. Although Bahçeli initiated the process, there is confusion on that side. That is why he seeks to handle the balancing act carefully.”

İdiz evaluates the external dimension as follows: “These harsh words are an expression of discontent. While the US is taking the issue to different dimensions with proposals like expanded autonomy, Ankara is disturbed by this. Ankara wants a system where there is a central and strong government but rights are granted. Autonomy plans for the Kurds in the north, like the Druze in the south, cause concern. However, the US has settled in the region in every sense, and Turkey is trying to find a place at the table in this new process. Turkey’s hand may not be very strong but it is still an important actor. The US does not want to lose Turkey either. With the ‘just below federation’ formula, Ankara is also being considered.”

THE US BALANCING GAME

While Erdoğan calls on his counterparts to turn their face to Ankara and Damascus, Turkey’s position with the SDG and Kurds is shaped according to the US. The US is pursuing a strategy of balancing the actors. After half a century, the US has settled in Syria and is determined to remain permanently. It does not want to give up either the Kurds or Damascus. Even if it withdraws some of its 2,000 or so troops in the future, it will maintain a permanent presence. Barrack both says that “one homeland, one nation, one army, one government” should be established in Syria, and at the same time puts forward the “just below federation” formula, trying to “manage” the sides.

SDG ALSO LINKED TO DOMESTIC ISSUES

Middle East expert Yusuf Karadaş said Erdoğan, with his words “Those who turn their face to Ankara and Damascus will win,” wanted to tell the SDG and the administration in Rojava “Either you accept a compromise under the conditions we impose, or you bear the consequences.” But Erdoğan’s threat was not limited to the SDG. Karadaş says the emphasis “When the sword is drawn there is no place left for the pen and the word” also carried the meaning of a message directed at the ongoing process inside.

According to Karadaş, “Just as the disagreement over Rojava-Kobanê during the ‘Peace Process’ between 2013 and 2015 brought that process to an end, Erdoğan is threatening that the disagreement over the SDG will have similar consequences for the current process. Erdoğan and Bahçeli are calculating that by consolidating the internal front, the possible risks of conflict with the Kurds will be eliminated, and this process will be turned into a basis for expansionist ambitions abroad. As in Erdoğan’s emphasis in Malazgirt on a ‘Great and powerful Turkey’, this process is tied to the aim of crushing the opposition in domestic politics and securing the government’s own future.”

According to Karadaş, from the very beginning the government’s aim was not to solve the Kurdish question, but to eliminate or at least control the Kurdish armed forces. All steps taken were in this direction. However, US imperialism’s cooperation with the SDG, Colani doing his homework, and Israel’s support for partition in Syria make it difficult for the government to intervene against the SDG. As a result, Erdoğan places before the Kurds in Syria and Turkey the dilemma of either a compromise under his imposed conditions or a return to war and violence.

SYMPTOMS OF THE GREATER MIDDLE EAST PROJECT

The games, standoffs, and threats in Syria, involving many actors from the US to France, from Israel to Turkey, from the SDG to HTS and the Druze, are the inevitable pains of the order being constructed under the Greater Middle East Project. What is happening cannot be considered separate from the overall picture in the Middle East.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Rotaları ABD ayarlı, published in BirGün newspaper on August 28, 2025.