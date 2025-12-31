RTÜK's 2025 report card: Record fines for criticism, but no action against allies!

Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) Member İlhan Taşcı evaluated the fines imposed by the board between 1 January and 31 December 2025.

Drawing attention to the distribution of penalties among channels, Taşcı stated that channels were categorised as ‘those criticising the government’ and ‘those praising the government,’ and that no penalties were imposed on TV channels known for their proximity to the government.

Taşcı noted that RTÜK imposed 52 penalties on channels that criticised the government, saying, ‘Among these penalties, 29 programme suspensions, 50 administrative fines and 25 days of broadcasting suspension were recorded. The monetary value of these penalties was calculated as a total of 92,790,898.00 TL.’

TELE1 RECEIVED THE MOST PENALTIES

The TV channel that received the most penalties was TELE1, which was placed under receivership on 24 October.

Meanwhile, in 2025, digital platforms (HBO Max, Disney XD, Mubi, Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify, TV+) that individuals subscribe to were issued a total of 10 removal penalties from the catalogue, including administrative fines and penalties for different content.

‘RTÜK MUST ABANDON THIS APPROACH’

Taşcı stated that these figures reveal RTÜK's stance, which is far from prioritising press and freedom of expression. He emphasised that RTÜK must abandon its role as an obstacle to press and freedom of expression in the new year and instead enable the multi-voiced broadcasting of different thoughts and opinions on screens.

Taşcı made the following assessments:

"This data starkly reveals that RTÜK's stance is far removed from an understanding that prioritises press and freedom of expression. RTÜK must swiftly abandon the mindset of “as long as it praises the government, it can broadcast whatever it wants”. It is the greatest disservice to society to turn a blind eye, especially when daytime programmes that trigger social decay are the most frequently complained about programmes to RTÜK. Broadcasting the CHP rally is a crime! Even programmes featuring the leaders of the main opposition party CHP, whose very reason for existence is to criticise and target the government, were penalised. For the first time in RTÜK's history, the live broadcast of the rally of CHP General Chairman Mr Özgür Özel was also ‘considered a crime’ and the broadcaster was punished! RTÜK must abandon its role as an obstacle to press and freedom of expression in the new year and enable the multi-voiced broadcasting of different thoughts and opinions on screen. Turkey's democratisation and the establishment of intellectual freedom will only be possible in this way. Any other approach will lead Turkey into intellectual desertification, and a multi-channel, single-voice structure will continue.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled RTÜK'ün 2025 karnesi: Eleştiriye rekor ceza verdi, yandaşı pas geçti!, published in BirGün newspaper on December 31, 2025.