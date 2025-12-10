Sales boom along the route of the Canal İstanbul

Mustafa Kömüş

Claims that a new district will be established along the Canal İstanbul route have been denied, while Emlak Konut GYO, affiliated with the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ), has published a striking report. According to the report, the majority of the residences sold by Emlak Konut GYO are located along the Canal İstanbul route. Nearly 3,000 residences were sold, particularly in the Yenişehir Homes located in the Sazlıdere Basin. Emlak Konut GYO's third quarter sales report has been published. According to the report, 4,832 residences were sold between January and September 2025. These sales generated 57 billion 43 million TL in revenue.

PLACES OF WORSHIP TO MARKET AREAS

The highest sales were from the Yenişehir Homes on the Canal İstanbul route. Between January and September, 2,942 residences were sold from the Yenişehir Homes. This number accounts for 60% of total sales. Including last year's sales, the number of homes sold from Yenişehir rises to 5,982.

Yenişehir Homes are being built in the Dursunköy neighbourhood of Arnavutköy district in İstanbul. Emlak Konut's website provides the following information about the project: "It will be brought to life in Arnavutköy, close to İstanbul Airport. Yenişehir Homes Arnavutköy is being built with a grand urban vision that will meet all the needs of its residents. The project, planned with every need of its residents in mind, includes everything from social areas to cultural areas, places of worship to market areas."

A plan amendment was approved in October for the Dursunköy neighbourhood in Arnavutköy, İstanbul. With the amendment, a public garden was added while a park, square and road were eliminated. Two separate reports prepared regarding the changes added a public garden to the existing plan. Accordingly, the proposed 1/5000 scale zoning plan amendment suggested adding 48,978 square metres of public garden land to the area.

The 50,231 square metre park area in the plan was reduced to 6,118 square metres. In the 1/1000 scale implementation zoning plan amendment proposal, a 57,392 square metre public garden area was added. The 48,008-square-metre park area was reduced to 6,118 square metres, while the 14,475-square-metre square was reduced to zero. A 1,027-square-metre road was also removed from the plan.

THE FOCUS OF THE DEBATE

The İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and professional associations oppose this project for various reasons, primarily because the area is a water basin. Critics argue that the construction in the area is linked to the Canal İstanbul project and is profit-driven. The Ministry, however, emphasises that the TOKİ construction is a social housing project, stating that it has no connection to Canal İstanbul and that all legal procedures have been followed.

In May, it emerged that the İstanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ) had refused to supply water to the residential buildings under construction. In a statement from İSKİ, it was noted that ‘the TOKİ Sazlıdere Housing project is located in a section of the Yenişehir reserve construction area, which is within the protected areas of the Sazlıdere Drinking Water Basin.’

The statement added, ‘Water is not supplied to construction activities of an illegal structure in accordance with the legislation. Notifications have been sent to the relevant parties that illegal structures will be demolished by İSKİ.’

The expert report prepared on the Canal İstanbul project also stated that ‘the Sazlıdere Dam is at the point of drying up, and Canal İstanbul will accelerate this process, deepening İstanbul's water crisis.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kanal İstanbul rant merkezi: Güzergâh boyu satış patlaması, published in BirGün newspaper on December 10, 2025.