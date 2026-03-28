Sancaktepe marched for İsmail Arı: ‘Journalists will not be silenced!’

News Centre

Reactions to the detention of our reporter İsmail Arı, who has brought numerous scandals, including corruption and irregularities within public institutions to the public’s attention, continue.

Citizens gathered in Sancaktepe, Istanbul, where our reporter İsmail Arı was born and raised, in response to a call by the BirGün Readers’ Initiative and the Sancaktepe Solidarity Group. Hundreds of people gathered on Sarıgazi Democracy Street to demand “Freedom for İsmail Arı”.

In a statement issued during the protest, which was organised to demand the release of Arı and all detained journalists, attention was drawn to the fact that Arı had been arrested unjustly and unlawfully.

The statement read: “İsmail Arı is a young journalist who defends the public’s right to information in a media landscape being homogenised by the regime, and who has clearly demonstrated his stance in favour of the people and labour through his reporting. He is a courageous journalist who has refused to yield to any form of pressure or threat and has never ceased to report the truth. İsmail draws this courage from the power of the truth,” it stated.

“THE TRUTH CANNOT BE SUPPRESSED”

The statement, which recalled that Arı and his family had been threatened due to his reporting, noted that Arı had been arrested under the “Disinformation Law”.

The statement read: “This law, which was met with public outrage when it was introduced and defended by the regime with the claim that it would ‘never affect journalistic activities’, is now being wielded like a stick against journalists. This law exists not to protect the public, as the regime claims, but to silence those who write the truth.”

Emphasising that journalism is not a crime, the statement highlighted that Arı’s arrest targets not just a single journalist, but the freedom of the press and the public’s right to information. “Whilst poverty deepens, corruption grows and injustice is reproduced day after day in this country, journalists will not be silenced,” the statement read, noting that threats and pressure cannot prevent the truth from being written.

‘WE DEFEND AN INDEPENDENT AND FREE PRESS’

The statement highlighted that the message intended to be conveyed through Arı’s case was: “Do not write about corruption. Do not expose the rent-seeking system. Make injustice invisible.” It added: “In Turkey, journalism has long been targeted for silencing through pressure, lawsuits, detention and arrest. Because journalism in this country is not merely a profession; it is the defence of the public’s right to know the truth. The BirGün newspaper is also part of this struggle. Since its inception, it has represented a stance that stands with the people rather than capital, amplifies the truth rather than the darkness, and multiplies the voice rather than silence. And it is precisely for this reason that it is being targeted.”

The statement concluded with the following words: “We know very well why İsmail Arı has been arrested: So that he does not write about corruption, does not expose the negligence during the earthquake, does not allow the voices of those protesting the exploitation of public spaces for profit, as in the Çekmeköy Park resistance to be heard, and does not expose the sect and foundation system fuelled by illicit funds… But let everyone know this: no pressure, no intimidation, will silence independent journalism. We stand against all forms of pressure and all forms of lawlessness directed at journalism. We defend independent and free journalism.”

A MESSAGE FROM İSMAİL ARI Our reporter Arı also sent a message from Sincan Prison, where he is currently detained, regarding the protest that took place. In his message, Ari said, “Being born and raised in Sarıgazi is one of the greatest blessings of my life. I lived and grew up in many parts of Sarıgazi, from Democracy Street to Uysal Street, and the streets of Varol, Öztok and Ulaş. I was nourished by the revolutionary and democratic people of Sarıgazi. Had I not grown up in Sarıgazi, I might not have become this İsmail Arı. Greetings to the people of Sancaktepe from beautiful Sarıgazi. Stand up for good journalism and journalists. They arrested me to silence me," he stated.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sancaktepe, İsmail Arı için yürüdü: "Gazeteciler susmayacak!", published in BirGün newspaper on March 28, 2026.