Sancaktepe to march for İsmail Arı

A ‘freedom’ march will be held in Sancaktepe, where our detained reporter İsmail Arı grew up. The call for freedom rising from all corners of Turkey in protest against the imprisonment of our reporter İsmail Arı will this time echo through the streets of Sancaktepe, where Arı was born and raised. At the event organised in Istanbul by the BirGün Readers’ Initiative and the Sancaktepe Solidarity Group, the message that journalism is not a crime will be proclaimed once again.

MEETING POINT: SARIGAZİ

The march, for which the LEFT Party Sancaktepe has also issued a call stating, “We are shouting from the streets where İsmail was born and raised. Freedom for İsmail Arı!”, will begin at 17:00 on Saturday 28 March (today). Citizens gathering on Democracy Street in Sarıgazi will march with the demand “Freedom for İsmail Arı”.

“JOURNALISM IS NOT A CRIME”

The CHP Sancaktepe District Organisation, which is supporting the gathering, has also issued a call for the march.

Emre Yılmaz, the CHP Sancaktepe District Chair, invited all residents of Sancaktepe to the march via a video shared on his social media account. “We invite everyone who stands for democracy and defends the public’s right to information to join us at 5.00 pm on Democracy Street,” said Yılmaz, adding the following in his post:

“Sancaktepe is standing up for its son. Journalism is not a crime. Writing the truth is defending the people’s rights. We stand with İsmail Arı and call on everyone to lend their support to this just cause.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sancaktepe, İsmail Arı İçin yürüyecek, published in BirGün newspaper on March 28, 2026.