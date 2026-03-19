Sanctions or war by other means

Ümit Kartoğlu

Economic sanctions are intended to discipline states. In political discourse, they are seen as a deterrent that protects human life. Sanctions are often presented as a humanitarian alternative to war, a way for the international community to exert pressure without bombs or invasions. However, this moral clarity fades and becomes highly problematic when the long-term consequences for societies are considered.

Unlike conventional warfare, where violence is immediate, visible, and instinctive, the impact of sanctions permeates every layer of the economy, its institutions, and the fabric of daily life, much like a disease spreading throughout the body. Under the weight of sanctions, the economy collapses, and essential public services break down; hospitals struggle desperately to secure life-saving medications and vital medical equipment. In reality, it is not just governments that are under pressure; it is the entire population, whose living conditions are steadily deteriorating and who are often driven into poverty and despair.

THE DEADLY HUMAN COST

Sanctions are among the most effective coercive tools employed by states; however, their human cost is often extremely heavy - in fact, it is lethal. According to a study published in The Lancet Global Health and conducted by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, sanctions imposed by the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) are estimated to have contributed to the deaths of 38 million people between 1971 and 2021. An interesting detail is that while unilateral sanctions show a positive correlation with increased mortality rates, no such correlation exists for United Nations (UN) sanctions. The authors suggest that this difference stems from the fact that UN decisions - made by a negotiating body in which target countries also participate - are naturally subject to greater public scrutiny.

WAS IT WORTH IT?

UN data from the 1990s on the impact of sanctions on child mortality in Iraq indicated that approximately half a million children had lost their lives as a direct result of the US embargo. Regarding this tragedy, journalist Lesley Stahl, during an episode of 60 Minutes, questioned Madeleine Albright - then the U.S. Ambassador to the UN - on the devastating impact of the strict sanctions the U.S. had imposed on the Iraqi people. “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that is more children than died in Hiroshima,” asked Stahl, “And, you know, is the price worth it?”

Albright’s chilling admission - that “I think that is a very hard choice, but the price, we think, the price is worth it.” - summarizes the moral calculus frequently invoked by sanctions advocates, in which civilian suffering is viewed as an acceptable cost for political objectives.

THE RISE OF COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT

According to the Global Sanctions Database, 25% of all countries were subject to sanctions imposed by the U.S., the EU, or the UN between 2010 and 2022; this figure stands in stark contrast to the average rate of 8% in the 1960s. Although these sanctions are consistently framed in the language of security and diplomacy, they frequently function as collective punishment and thus contradict the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law. Ultimately, sanctions are nothing more than a modern manifestation of medieval sieges that cut off food and essential supplies to force a population to surrender.

We know that the countries imposing this pressure do not shy away from articulating the intent behind such policies with startling clarity, just as Deputy Secretary of State Mallory wrote in a memorandum regarding the Cuba embargo: “If such a policy is adopted, it should be the result of a positive decision which would call forth a line of action which, while as adroit and inconspicuous as possible, makes the greatest inroads in denying money and supplies to Cuba, to decrease monetary and real wages, to bring about hunger, desperation and overthrow of government.”

ETHICAL PARADOX

At this point, we must ask the troubling ethical question: are sanctions truly less violent than war, or do they merely transform the form that violence takes? The logic resembles the argument used to justify lethal injection as a method of execution. Lethal injection is often presented as more humane than execution. The procedure is clinical, controlled, and sterile. Yet the fundamental reality remains unchanged: a life is being intentionally ended by the state. Violence has not disappeared; it has merely become less visible.

Sanctions allow states to wield coercive power under the guise of moderation, operating on moral grounds that mask the structural harm they cause. By inflicting economic deprivation, sanctions generate lasting social suffering - producing violence that is less visible and immediate, but ultimately more enduring.

THE DOMINANCE OF UNILATERAL COERCION

Over the past decade, unilateral sanctions have become an increasingly dominant foreign policy tool. At its 66th session in 2025, the UN Human Rights Council articulated the problem created by this situation as follows: "Currently, over 8,000 active sanctions of the United States of America affect nearly one-third of the world’s population. These unilateral sanctions are causing an estimated half a million excess civilian deaths every year, a toll comparable to that of armed conflicts. Unilateral Sanctions lack the United Nations Security Council authorization and violate fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including sovereign equality and non-intervention, by attempting to coerce independent States through economic strangulation.”

This dynamic brings to mind Thucydides’ famous Melian Dialogue, one of the most enduring reflections of the tension between justice and power in human history. During the Peloponnesian War (431–404 BCE), the powerful city-state of Athens demanded that the small island of Melos surrender and join its empire. The Melians appeal to justice, arguing that they have remained neutral and hoping that the gods or aid from Sparta will protect them. Rejecting these moral arguments, the Athenians assert - a principle that retains a certain validity in international politics to this day - that justice matters only between parties of equal power, and that “the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must,” emphasizing that Melos must surrender or face annihilation. The Melians refuse. Athens eventually captures the island, killing all the men and enslaving the women and children.

PUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSIBILITY

Recognizing sanctions' potential benefits cannot justify their human costs. From a rights-based perspective, evidence that sanctions cause loss of life should suffice to advocate suspending their use.

If sanctions are to remain in diplomacy, they must be subject to the same ethical scrutiny as military force. Yet, power politics often prevail. Countries persistently disregard international law, while others either actively support these actions or remain silent, thereby effectively becoming accomplices to the resulting suffering. In such situations, institutions like the International Criminal Court and the UN risk becoming bodies that issue decisions and resolutions with no real consequences.

When a policy systematically causes disease, hunger, and preventable deaths, it ceases to be a diplomatic tool and becomes a driver of a humanitarian crisis. Just as war is recognized as a global health emergency, the lethal impact of sanctions must be central to debates on public health and international accountability.