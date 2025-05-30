Saraçhane protests: 16 young people on trial, 14 of them detained for 68 days

16 young people, 14 of them held in custody for 68 days, stood trial in Silivri today for taking part in protests that erupted following the annulment of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor and CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu’s university diploma and the operations carried out on 19 March.

The trial is being heard by İstanbul’s 40th Criminal Court of First Instance in courtroom no. 2 of Marmara Prison.

The hearing is being observed by many politicians and family members, including CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik.

FAMILIES APPLAUDED THEIR CHILDREN

As all the young people entered the courtroom, they were met with applause from their families. Among those attending the hearing are CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, CHP Trabzon MP and lawyer Sibel Suiçmez, İYİ Party Bursa MP Yüksel Selçuk Türkoğlu, CHP İstanbul Women’s Branch Chair Hatice Selli Dursun, lawyers from the İstanbul Bar Association and many citizens.

The session began with identity checks, followed shortly by the defence statements.

‘BEING PRESENT NEXT TO THOSE CHANTING AGAINST THE PRESIDENT’ COUNTED AS A CRIME

The indictment against the 16 youths, including 14 detainees, was prepared 45 days after the incident. It demanded prison sentences of 1 to 4 years for all 16 under Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code for ‘insulting the president’. The phrase in the indictment stating that “being present next to the group chanting slogans insulting the President could be considered an act of insulting the President” drew particular attention.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Saraçhane eylemleri: 14'ü 68 gündür tutuklu bulunan 16 genç hakim karşısında, published in BirGün newspaper on May 30, 2025.