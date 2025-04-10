Scandals uncovered by journalist Timur Soykan!

Journalists Timur Soykan from BirGün and Murat Ağırel from Cumhuriyet were detained early this morning following police raids on their homes. The detentions came after a complaint by Erkan Kork, the owner of Flash TV and Bank Pozitif, who is currently in custody in connection with a money laundering investigation. The journalists are being accused of "threat" and "blackmail."

Searches were conducted at both journalists’ homes and their digital equipment was confiscated. Following a medical check, our writer Timur Soykan stated, “The gangs will lose, the people will win. This conspiracy, it's all going to end.”

The journalists, who were detained under the pretext of a “flight risk” were in fact planning to voluntarily go to the prosecutor’s office today.

Our writer Timur Soykan has uncovered numerous scandals through his investigative journalism and has received multiple awards for his work. He is widely recognised as one of Türkiye's leading investigative journalists.

‘SEXUAL ABUSE IN A RELIGIOUS SECT’ SCANDAL

Soykan brought to light the sexual abuse scandal involving a religious sect that gripped Türkiye. The report, published in BirGün on 3 December 2022, revealed that Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel, founder of the Hiranur Foundation affiliated with the İsmailağa Sect, had his daughter H.K.G married to Kadir İstekli at the age of six.

According to the report, H.K.G was subjected to sexual abuse by an adult neighbour and sect member from the age of six, became engaged at 13, married at 14, became a mother at 17, and only had a civil marriage at 18. After divorcing in 2021, she filed a criminal complaint. In response to denials by her family and the accused, she submitted engagement photos taken when she was 6 and 13 as evidence.

Kadir İstekli was sentenced to 21 years in prison for "systematic child sexual abuse" and 15 years for "aggravated sexual assault." Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel was sentenced to 18 years and 9 months for "systematic child sexual abuse." A warrant was issued for fugitive defendant Fatıma Gümüşel.

The Turkish Press Council awarded Soykan its 2022 Press Freedom Award for exposing this case of long-term child abuse within a sect.

‘BRIBERY NETWORK IN THE JUDICIARY’

On 13 October 2023, Soykan reported in BirGün and on our website under the headline “The Wheels of Justice Turned with Bribes.” The report highlighted a letter by İstanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor İsmail Uçar to the Council of Judges and Prosecutors, revealing a systemic bribery network.

The letter described how drug traffickers, illegal gamblers, and those guilty of embezzling millions were released from custody, and how court orders blocking access to online content were issued in exchange for money. Uçar warned: “We must eliminate the gangs forming within the judiciary.”

Soykan received the Sedat Simavi Journalism Award for this report. However, the article is currently inaccessible due to a takedown order issued on the very day of publication.

PROFESSOR OF NIGHTMARES

In an article published on 17 September 2023 in BirGün, Soykan revealed that Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Prof. Dr. Süleyman Salih Zoroğlu was administering ketamine, a dissociative drug known to induce identity-related disorders, to children in his clinic, leading to addiction. These claims were later included in the indictment prepared by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. The court sentenced Zoroğlu to 25 years, 8 months, and 22 days in prison.

SCANDALOUS WEDDING

On 25 September 2024, Soykan reported on the scandal surrounding the wedding of Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) Deputy Chairman Mustafa Aydın. According to the article, Aydın sent invitations to bank and financial institution executives, despite their institutions being under BDDK’s supervision. Executives lined up at the wedding to present gifts, filling entire boxes with gold.

On 16 March 2025, Soykan revealed that Erkan Kork—the same individual whose complaint led to today's police raids—had personally attended the wedding and given a gift to Aydın.

RADIOACTIVE SCANDAL

On the very day of his detention, Soykan uncovered yet another scandal, featured as the lead story in today's BirGün. According to his report, doctors at Muğla Training and Research Hospital discovered that technicians conducting thyroid scintigraphy scans had administered excessive doses of radioactive material to patients—allegedly so they could leave work early.

Despite the findings, the nuclear medicine contract was renewed with the same private company.