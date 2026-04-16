Schools have become murder scenes

Deniz Güngör

Incidents of violence in education continue to increase exponentially. Following the armed attack at the Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School (Ahmet Koyuncu Mesleki ve Teknik Anadolu Lisesi) in the Siverek district of Urfa, where 16 people were injured, an attack was also carried out on a middle school in Maraş. In the armed attack carried out by 8th-grade student İhsan Aras Mersinli at the Ayser Çalık Middle School located in the central district of Maraş, he massacred at least 9 people alongside himself. It was reported that 13 people were injured in the attack, with 6 of them in intensive care. Three Deputy Chief Public Prosecutors and four Public Prosecutors were assigned to the incident. While investigations were launched against 62 accounts sharing footage of the incident, education was suspended in Maraş.

In a statement made by the Ministry of National Education (Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı - MEB), it was emphasised that 4 chief inspectors were assigned to the incident and that Minister Yusuf Tekin had travelled to the region.

HE WAS THE SON OF A RETIRED POLICE OFFICER

The Governor of Kahramanmaraş, Mükerrem Ünlüer, reported that the student's father was a former police officer and that he used weapons belonging to his father in the attack. The attacker's father, Uğur Mersinli, was taken into custody.

It was learned that the attacker carried out the assault with 5 handguns and 7 magazines he had brought with him, after which he committed suicide by shooting himself with a handgun. Meanwhile, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) imposed a broadcast ban regarding the attack.

IT LASTED FOR MINUTES

Speaking to BirGün, the Kahramanmaraş Provincial Chair of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Ünal Ateş, relayed that in the conversations he had, it was stated that the attack lasted for minutes. Ateş said, "It is being said that there are more than 35 injured. It is even expressed that the injured are being treated not only in hospitals but even in 112 emergency services." Stating that he received information from the teachers, Ateş added, "They said the child had psychological distress and was a troubled child."

EDUCATORS TO WALK OUT

The President of the Education and Science Workers' Union (Eğitim Sen), Kemal Irmak, pointed out that all education unions had initiated a Vigil for Life in front of the MEB and had extended their strike action until Friday.

Irmak expressed that he evaluated the events as a manifestation of social trauma. Emphasising that the inequality and lack of a future created in education, along with deep poverty, are the main causes of violence, Irmak said, "The policies implemented by the state and the government have deepened these issues immensely."

Irmak spoke as follows: "This government said, 'We are removing psychological counselling in schools; we will appoint spiritual counsellors instead.' There are not enough guidance counsellors. When we bring all of these together, the background of the picture becomes clear. Placing police in front of the school cannot eliminate the cause of violence."

MINISTER MUST RESIGN

The President of the Education and Science Workers' Union (Eğitim-İş), Kadem Özbay, stated that the AKP government was responsible for the incidents of violence occurring in education. Özbay asked, "If violence is occurring in schools, who is safe? In this picture where the security system in schools no longer exists and has completely disappeared, there are things the Minister of National Education should have done but did not do. How many incidents is this?"

Özbay said, "The AKP government, which does not appoint permanent security guards, creates crowded schools and classrooms, devalues the teacher and leaves the child without a future, is responsible for this situation because it has not fulfilled its responsibilities. We hear the Minister praising religious sects and communities, talking about people clashing over their beliefs; we never hear him talking about the security of school gates. The truly responsible Minister, who has not taken precautions despite all warnings, must resign."

INEQUALITY INCREASES VIOLENCE

Regarding the school attacks, a statement from the Psychiatric Association of Turkey drew attention to the fact that inequality, poverty, precarity, and the normalisation of violence increase the risks. It was stated that the solution lies in inclusive social policies, egalitarian educational environments, and strong public support systems. In a statement made by the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), it was emphasised that violence is a public health issue. The statement said, "It cannot be explained solely by the mental health problems of individuals; on the contrary, it must be addressed together with societal health problems shaped by political, economic, and social conditions."

CAUGHT WITH A GUN AT SCHOOL

It was determined that a 12th-grade student, M.M.A., studying at the Tarsus Fatih Anatolian High School in Mersin, came to school with a handgun. Upon noticing the situation, the school administration and the school police intervened. The handgun found on the student was taken and secured by the authorities. The detained student was transferred to the District Police Department for processing.

THIS IS NOT THE FIRST ATTACK!

Since Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin took office in 2023, numerous attacks have occurred in schools. Some of these attacks are as follows:

27 September 2023: A person entering the Dr. Sefa Halaç Special Education Primary and Middle School in Eskişehir with a knife injured 4 teachers.

23 November 2023: At the Konuklu Primary School in the Haliliye district of Urfa, parents assaulted the teacher and school administrators with whom they had an argument.

7 May 2024: In a private school in Eyüpsultan, Istanbul, 74-year-old deputy headteacher İbrahim Okutgan was murdered by a former student.

17 October 2025: In Denizli, the Headteacher of Merkezefendi 19 Mayıs Primary School, Feyzi Özmen, was injured in an armed attack by the 19-year-old son of the school's canteen operator as he was trying to get into his car.

2 March 2025: At the Taşdelen Borsa İstanbul Vocational and Technical Anatolian High in Çekmeköy, Istanbul, an 11th-grade student, F.S.B., injured teacher Fatma Nur Çelik, Z.A. (52), and student S.K. (15) with a knife; Fatma Nur Çelik lost her life.

13 March 2026: Teacher Kıvanç Yılmaz Çoban, working at the Reşat Nuri Gültekin Primary School (Reşat Nuri Gültekin İlkokulu) in the Kuşadası district of Aydın, was subjected to a physical assault by a parent.

15 April 2026: At a high school in the Şahinbey district of Antep, attackers fired 3 shots at a teacher's vehicle parked in the schoolyard. It was learned that the teacher was not in the vehicle during the incident.

MINISTER TEKIN'S RESIGNATION DEMANDED

The attacks on schools in Urfa and Maraş were protested in many provinces, primarily in Istanbul and Ankara. Eğitim Sen and Eğitim-İş took a decision for a 3-day strike action. Police prevented teachers who wanted to march to the MEB in Ankara. In protests held in many provinces, unions reiterated their demands for the employment of permanent security guards, guidance and psychosocial support, health personnel, and cleaning staff to ensure security in schools. Furthermore, it was emphasised that crowded classrooms should be reduced and new schools must be built. Minister Tekin's resignation was demanded during the protests.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Okullar cinayet mahalli oldu, published in BirGün newspaper on April 16, 2026.