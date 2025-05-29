SDG delegation heading to Damascus

Foreign News

While uncertainty continues regarding the status of the Kurdish region in Syria, a delegation from Rojava is heading to Damascus to work on implementing the agreement signed between the leader of the jihadist HTS administration, Muhammed Jolani (Ahmed al-Shara), and SDG leader Mazlum Kobani.

During the visit, meetings are expected to take place on the integration of the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria into the Syrian state and on securing constitutional rights.

Abu Omar al-Idlibi, Commander of the Democratic Northern Forces under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG), announced that a delegation from Rojava’s Autonomous Administration will go to Damascus tomorrow and discuss the details of the agreement signed between SDG General Commander Mazlum Abdi and Transitional President Ahmed Shara.

INTEGRATION PROCESS TO BE DISCUSSED

The commander emphasised that this visit is an important step in “strengthening national stability and consolidating the unity of the Syrian state,” and noted that the process could lay the groundwork for a “comprehensive and lasting solution.” The agreement includes key provisions on the status of the Kurdish community, a ceasefire, and the integration of the SDG into the Syrian army. It commits to integrating the de facto autonomous regions in northeast Syria into the new interim administration, granting all Syrians the right to representation, declaring a nationwide ceasefire, and enabling displaced civilians to return to their homes.

During a meeting on 12 April with the delegation from Damascus, Abdi raised topics such as the protection of the Tishrin Dam from military attacks and the return process of the displaced. In the same meeting, the members of the commission responsible for implementing the agreement signed on 10 March were also determined. In addition, Kurdish political parties and formations in the region are in talks to establish a joint committee to formally present their demands to Damascus. This initiative emerged after the historic Kurdish National Conference held last month in Qamishli.

The Damascus administration condemned the conference, calling it a separatist move. However, Mazlum Abdi stated during the conference that the aim was not to divide Syria but to strengthen it.

CONSTITUTION PREPARED BY JIHADIST CADRES

Meanwhile, Rojava’s Head of Foreign Relations Ilham Ahmed described the newly drafted interim constitution in Syria as a “dangerous development.” In an article published in The New York Times, Ahmed said the new constitution is “based on a centralised structure that declares Islamic law as the foundation of national legislation.”

Ahmed interpreted the attacks in March, which resulted in the killing of hundreds of Alawites, and the violence against Druze communities as “signals of conflict caused by a non-inclusive constitutional order.”

Calling on the US, Ahmed said, “The new Syria must be inclusive from the start. The US administration and Congress can play a historic role in building this inclusive and democratic government,” and noted that the de facto administration referred to as the “Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria” could serve as a model.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled SDG heyeti Şam’a gidiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 29, 2025.