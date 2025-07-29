SDG rejects Barrack’s demands

As US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack proceeds with his efforts to redesign the region, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG) rejected his demands to withdraw from Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Tabqa, and made clear they would not disarm.

SDG representative Sihanouk Dibo stated that they rejected the demand conveyed by Barrack on behalf of the US. Barrack had called for the SDG to pull out from Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Tabqa, to surrender its weapons, and to hand over natural resources and border crossings to the Damascus government.

Sihanouk Dibo said they had rejected Barrack’s demands and that the SDG would not disarm as it was planning to join the army. He stated that the SDG should gradually integrate into the Syrian army. Dibo added, “We have no conflict with the US, there is good coordination between the US and Hezbollah.” He also noted, “If an agreement is reached between the parties, SDG will welcome the Syrian People’s Assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Ankara and Syria Envoy Tom Barrack met with Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar yesterday. Barrack shared the meetings on the social media platform X.

A post from the Ministry of National Defence stated, “Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler received Thomas Joseph Barrack, the US Ambassador to Ankara.”

Barrack, in his own post regarding the meeting, wrote, “Minister Güler and I discussed our shared interests in regional stability and security as partners and allies.”

The ambassador also shared his meeting with Minister Bayraktar on social media, saying, “Congratulations to Minister Bayraktar for all the excellent steps taken to support Turkey’s energy independence and to ensure American companies and producers participate in the process.”

Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, US Syria Envoy Tom Barrack and Syrian Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaybani met in Paris. In a written statement, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the meeting as “sincere and productive.”

According to the statement, the US, France and Syria agreed to intensify efforts for “the success of Syria’s transitional period, ensuring Syria’s unity, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, enhancing cooperation in the fight against all forms of terrorism, and strengthening the Syrian government’s capacity to address security threats through state institutions.”

Barrack also made a statement the day before on social media regarding “Hezbollah’s disarmament.” He wrote, “As long as Hezbollah retains its weapons, words will not be enough. The government and Hezbollah must be fully committed and act immediately so as not to condemn the Lebanese people to a paralysing status quo.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SDG, Barrack’ın taleplerini reddetti, published in BirGün newspaper on July 29, 2025.