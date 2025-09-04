Seas turned into profit areas

Havva Gümüşkaya

Pilotage and towage services provided for safety at sea have been turned into a lucrative business. While the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure continues with the tendering process for pilotage and towage services, the sector, from which the public has withdrawn, is increasing the appetite of capital.

These services, which were carried out by the state until 1993, were transferred to the private sector with privatisations. However, regulations made over the years, Council of State decisions and Court of Accounts reports revealed that this area had been turned into a source of profit.

THE ROAD WAS PAVED BY REGULATIONS

There was no legislation governing the services opened up to private companies after 1993 until 1998. When the 1998 and 2002 regulations were annulled by the Council of State, the process was left unregulated once again. The regulation issued in 2019 allowed services in the Bosphorus to be provided by private companies. Despite the large number of companies, permits were distributed among a handful of private companies without any criteria being taken into account. The implementation of the regulation, which was brought before the courts with the transfer of security in the Bosphorus to the private sector, was suspended by the Council of State. Later, in the regulation issued in 2020, no changes were made other than modifying the regulation concerning the Bosphorus, and permits were distributed to the same companies to which permits were distributed in 2019.

The regulations led to the complete distribution of services among private companies.

COURT OF AUDIT IGNORED

Permits granted without tenders and without any objective criteria came under the radar of both the judiciary and the Court of Audit. The Court of Audit's 2021 report criticised the awarding of services to private companies without using ‘competitive tendering methods,’ pointing to public harm. In the same year, these companies generated over 1.7 billion TL in revenue.

The permits granted in 2020 to Ankaş, Marin Römorkor Sanmar, Uzmar, and Arpaş, which were awarded for large regions, were revoked by Administrative Court rulings. These rulings, which highlighted the irregularities in the permits, were also upheld by the Council of State.

In April, the Competition Authority launched an investigation into these companies regarding the permits they received in 2020, on the grounds of ‘restricting competition between competitors by making agreements that hinder the activities of other rival companies and closing the market to rival enterprises.’

PRIVATISED FOR 20 YEARS

With the amendment added to the Ports Law in 2024, the tender procedure became mandatory. However, the fact that the law is not subject to the State Tender Law has sparked new debates. Following the amendment to the Ports Law, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure is continuing the tender process it initiated to transfer the operating rights of 15 pilotage service areas in Turkey to the private sector for 20 years. A pie estimated to be worth approximately $2 billion is planned to be distributed to the private sector.

However, companies whose permits have been revoked by court decisions continue to operate. The General Directorate of Coastal Safety, despite having the capacity to carry out these services itself, is being sidelined.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Denizler rant alanı oldu, published in BirGün newspaper on September 4, 2025.