Seasonal workers' lives buried in mud in tents

Aycan Karadağ

Seasonal agricultural workers, who harvest the products that reach tables across Turkey, have once again become invisible. Hundreds of families who travelled hundreds of kilometres from their hometowns to work have been condemned to live amidst mud, poverty, and negligence in the Turgutlu district of Manisa. Following the rain, tents were submerged, and children slept in the mud. In the camp, which lacks electricity, clean water, toilets, and bathrooms, families stayed awake through the night for fear of scorpions and snakes. One child broke their back after falling into a stream. Workers issued a plea to the authorities, saying, "Hear our voice before one of our children dies."

Seasonal agricultural workers who came from Adıyaman to Turgutlu, Manisa to work, explained that they have been deprived of even the most basic living conditions. Stating that they are struggling for survival in tents, the workers noted that they are being employed under harsh conditions for low wages.

One agricultural worker, stating that the tents became unusable after the rain, spoke as follows: "We have to stay here. However, we are currently in a miserable state. We are experiencing water shortages. Our most basic needs, such as shelter, electricity, toilets, bathrooms, and containers, are not being met. There are many people in need of help. As workers, we already work for very low wages. If the daily wage is one thousand Lira, we are paid 750 or 500 TL. Our tents are in ruins. Since the bottoms are punctured, they fill with water when it rains. The children are devastated. There are no health conditions, no clean water, no toilets, no bathrooms, no containers. Human life has no value here. We came here to work, but we are living under very difficult conditions."

THEY LIVE IN FEAR OF SCORPIONS AND SNAKES

Women workers living in the camp said that children face a risk of death every day. Explaining that the tents are torn and they cannot access clean water, the workers stated that they sleep with the fear of scorpions and snakes at night.

One woman worker, noting that a young child was stung by a scorpion, said: "Our children are very miserable. We have no bathroom, no water. We have very great needs. There are people whose tents are torn. Yesterday, a scorpion stung our small baby. We saw a scorpion again this morning. We also saw a snake. We are calling out to authorities: Let them find a remedy for this before our children are hurt, before a loss of life occurs. We are truly in a very difficult situation. It would be very good if we were given containers. Because there are both scorpions and snakes here. We cannot cook, we cannot make bread. The state of our tents is evident; they are torn everywhere. The water is insufficient. We cannot even wash our children's clothes."

CHILDREN UNDER THE RAIN UNTIL MORNING

A woman agricultural worker trying to live in the camp with her three children explained that the tents collapsed after rain and wind. Stating that workers returning from work cannot find a place to wash, the woman expressed that the children are falling ill, saying: "We are agricultural workers. I came from Adıyaman. I have three orphaned children. The conditions here do not allow for living. We cannot make ends meet. We have no water, no wood. I don't even have a proper tent. I made a sunshade myself; I am trying to live under it. Help us. It could be a container, it could be a tent... We cannot make ends meet. People coming from work have no bathroom. Because they cannot bathe, the children get sick. When it rains, water seeps under the tents; the children are miserable until morning. When the wind picks up, the tents collapse because they are not durable. The children are left out in the rain, freezing until morning."

It was learned that because there are no clean water or bathroom facilities in the camp, children wash in the stream. Workers said that a child who entered the stream to wash fell and broke their back, and two children were injured due to scorpion stings. The families stated that their living conditions are becoming harsher every day and demanded an urgent solution from the authorities.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mevsimlik işçilerin hayatları çadırlarda çamura gömüldü, published in BirGün newspaper on May 11, 2026.