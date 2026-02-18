Second phase uncertain

The resolution process, caught between the parties' group meetings, the commission's unfinished joint report, and the messages exchanged by prominent actors, remains uncertain. Both the AKP and the MHP, as well as PKK leader Öcalan, have repeatedly stated that the first phase ended months ago and that a second phase has begun.

However, with no concrete steps towards democratisation taken to date, questions remain about what happened in the first phase and what will happen in the second. Speaking at his party's group meeting, DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan called on political party leaders, saying, ‘A leaders' summit should be convened, hosted by the President, to resolve fundamental issues, foremost among them the Kurdish question.’

We ask Fidan openly: Do you want to implement new plans in Sinjar, Maxmur and the Federal Kurdistan Region? If so, this approach would be the biggest mistake made against both the peace process and the future of 86 million people. On the contrary, what needs to be done is to establish strategic and historical alliances with the Kurds. To grow together.

We have a concrete proposal on this matter: we propose a Democratic Middle East Union against imperialist provocations and war plans.

ELECTIONS ARE NOT ON OUR AGENDA

15 February remains a major conspiracy awaiting resolution by the state mind and Turkish politics, even today. A full 27 years have been lost so far. Not only the Kurds have lost, but the Turks have lost too.

As a result, Turkey has lost.‘ Bakırhan also commented on the economy, stating, ’The situation of workers and pensioners is not good at all. It is happening around the world, and we know it. But we have never seen such an economic crisis. We have been experiencing an economic crisis since 2018 that the regime has been unable to resolve. But the gentlemen are not admitting it."

When asked by journalists, ‘How do you view the discussions about early elections?’, Bakırhan said, ‘Honestly, we have focused a little on Turkey's century-old issue. Our party is always ready for elections, but we don't have such an agenda at the moment. If such a decision is made, our party is already ready.’

Presidential Chief Advisor Mehmet Uçum made a comprehensive assessment of the discussions being held in the public sphere under the heading of ‘right to hope.’ Uçum stated that the discussion in question was not about an amnesty or special release arrangements for individuals, but rather about expanding the scope of the conditional release system.

ÖCALAN EMPHASIS

DEM Party Imrali Delegation member Mithat Sancar assessed the critical issues of the process on İlke TV the previous night. Speaking about the ‘democratic republic paradigm’ advocated by Öcalan, Sancar said, "Öcalan says, 'The construction of a democratic republic is a very important and very serious matter. Integration is only possible with a democratic republic. We are talking about building a new, long-lasting, prosperous century. We are talking about saving history, not just the day. And this cannot be done without the Kurds." Sancar stated that the process had moved into its second phase, relaying Öcalan's words: "It's not that the first phase is over, but this is now the second phase. Now we need to develop the architecture of the second phase." He said that the basis of this architecture was the 27 February declaration, which, in Öcalan's words, constituted a political programme.

COMMISSION TO MEET FOR REPORT

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission will meet today at 11:00 a.m., chaired by TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş. The draft joint report prepared by the commission's writing team has been revised. The draft report emphasises that ‘a mechanism must be established within the executive branch to ensure the monitoring and reporting of the process to which organisation members are subject under the law,’ adding that "the effectiveness of the applications and the level of achievement of the objectives will be monitored within the framework of the identification and confirmation of this mechanism. This will allow for the observation of whether the process is proceeding smoothly and for the necessary measures to be taken without delay. Within this framework, the public will also be kept informed at every stage."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İkinci aşama belirsiz, published in BirGün newspaper on February 18, 2026.