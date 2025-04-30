Second wave in the İBB operation: 18 arrests, 4 house arrests, 8 travel bans

In the second wave of operations targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), 18 of the 30 individuals referred to court yesterday with arrest requests have been formally arrested.

Four individuals, including Gözdem Ongun, wife of Murat Ongun, and Şafak Başa, General Director of İSKİ, were placed under house arrest. Eight others were released with international travel bans.

The following individuals have been arrested: Cevat Kaya, Deputy Mayor of Bakırköy; Ali Rıza Akyüz, Deputy Director of İBB’s Boğaziçi Zoning Department; Elçin Karaoğlu, Deputy General Managers of Kültür AŞ Onur Aldı and Erdinç Çolak; Hakan Karaköse, Deputy Director of Advertising at Kültür AŞ; businessman Mete Mağden; İBB engineer Yakup Öner; Fatih Özçelik, İBB Director General of Expropriation; Naim Erol Özgüner, Head of İBB’s IT Department; Melih Geçek, General Manager of İSTTELKOM A.Ş; and Çağlar Türkmen, a member of Ekrem İmamoğlu’s security detail.

Twelve individuals were released under judicial control with travel bans, including İBB Secretary General Can Akın Çağlar; former CHP MP Turan Aydoğan; Ekrem İmamoğlu’s private secretary Kadriye Kasapoğlu; İBB Deputy Secretary General Gürkan Alpay; İSKİ Deputy General Director Begüm Çelikdelen; former İmar A.Ş General Manager Onur Soytürk; and businessman Dursun Balcıoğlu.

Source: İBB operasyonunda ikinci dalga: 18 tutuklama, 4 ev hapsi, 8 yurt dışı yasağı