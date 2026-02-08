Secularism will be won in the streets

The Islamist one-man regime is pursuing the goal of permanently establishing a reactionary order in the country in parallel with US imperialism’s redesign of Syria.

Support given to religious orders, sect networks, and jihadist groups, together with reactionary practices implemented by the government, aims to fully dismantle secularism.

Feeling the backing of the government, these reactionary groups openly issue calls for sharia and carry out attacks, positioning themselves as leading actors in this redesign.

OF 206 ISIS MEMBERS DETAINED, 66 ARRESTED

While ISIS members roam freely across the country, Yalova Governor Ahmet Hamdi Usta yesterday shared information on operations targeting ISIS. According to Usta, 33 city-wide operations against ISIS were carried out last year, resulting in legal action against 206 people. He stated that 198 people were detained, 66 were arrested, and 72 were released under judicial supervision. Usta also said that 8 people have still not been captured.

Usta also made the following statement: “In relation to the offences of ‘membership of the ISIS terrorist organisation’ and ‘violation of the law on the prevention of the financing of terrorism’, 23 project-based case files have been prepared, and as a result of these files 65 individuals have been arrested and 70 released under judicial supervision.”

Meanwhile, the Left Party, whose provincial buildings were attacked within a week, whose secularism banners were torn down, and whose 6 members were placed under house arrest, filed a criminal complaint against the jihadist attackers.

A delegation consisting of SOL Party İstanbul Provincial Executive and SOL Law Council came together yesterday at Çağlayan courthouse. Speaking in front of the courthouse before submitting the complaint, the Left Party Spokesperson Deniz Demirdöğen said that the campaigns they have been carrying out for secularism have for some time been targeted by “a small sharia-supporting minority”.

Demirdöğen said, “Yesterday a sharia banner was hung on our district office in Keçiören. In recent days our İstanbul Provincial Office was also attacked. Today we have filed a criminal complaint regarding these attacks.”

WE WILL WIN THIS STRUGGLE

Stressing that for a week a group threatening society as a whole and targeting the democratic and secular ground has openly called for a sharia order, Demirdöğen said, “However, so far not a single public prosecutor has taken action regarding these attacks. On the contrary, 6 of our friends have been given house arrest.”

Calling on prosecutors to act, Demirdöğen said, “We invite public prosecutors to defend the values of the Republic and secularism. What matters is the struggle in the streets, and we know that we will win this struggle.”

AFGHANISTAN EXAMPLE INCLUDED IN THE PETITION

In the criminal complaint submitted to the prosecutor’s office, it was recalled that secularism has been one of the core gains of the Republican revolution since 1928. Emphasising that secularism is a safeguard for women, children, believers, and non-believers alike, the petition cited the ban on girls’ education under Taliban rule in Afghanistan as an example.

The petition also referred to HTS’s influence in Syria, the presence of US-backed jihadist structures in the region, and the long-standing organisation of religious orders and sects in Turkey, stating that debates around sharia are “not abstract but a concrete danger”.

Describing the attacks against the party and its members as fascistic assaults on the constitutional order, the petition stressed that prosecutors must act ex officio. It demanded that those responsible be charged with “damage to property”, “armed threats”, and “obstructing political party activity”.

EXILE FOR THE STRUGGLE FOR SECULAR EDUCATION

Meanwhile, Serkan Bebek, an executive of the All Teachers’ Union (TÖB-SEN), who has been targeted due to his trade union activities, his opposition to the ÇEDES project, and his struggle for secular education, was exiled for the third time in his fourth year after an upper court overturned a decision, despite a court ruling ordering his reinstatement. Speaking at a press statement yesterday at 16.00 in front of the Bursa Provincial Directorate of National Education, Bebek said that what had happened was the price of defending public and secular education. Stating that they will hold a daily vigil with the demand “I want my school back”, Bebek said they will continue the struggle against exile practices.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Laiklik sokakta kazanılacak, published in BirGün newspaper on February 7, 2026.