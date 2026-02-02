Security and integration process begins in Syria: What is the latest situation on the ground?

The implementation process of the security and administrative integration agreement signed between the interim HTŞ administration in Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has effectively begun on the ground as of today.

Sources close to the HTŞ administration speaking to Syrian media stated that the agreement's ‘implementation phase has begun’ as of today and that this date is considered the actual starting point.

In a statement made by the SDF, it was stated that ‘coordination between the parties on the ground continues and security arrangements are being implemented gradually’.

OBSERVERS SAY “NO CLARITY”

In this context, it was noted that internal security forces affiliated with the Damascus administration have begun to deploy in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, which is among the concrete steps indicating that the first phase of the agreement has been put into practice.

However, some regional and international observers point out that it is not yet clear whether the agreement has officially and fully entered into force with all its articles. In particular, it was stated that ‘the integration of military structures, the chain of command and regulations regarding the status of local administrations are expected to be implemented over time.’

TEMPORARY CURFEWS DECLARED

Authorities reported that temporary curfews had been declared in Hasakah and Qamishli on the grounds of ‘ensuring security’ and that intensive security measures had been taken in city centres. It was stated that local administrations affiliated with the SDF had asked the public to only trust official statements.

According to information from the field, it was stated that ‘the deployment of Syrian internal security forces was carried out in coordination with the SDF without direct confrontation’. It was noted that, under the agreement, some local security and administrative structures affiliated with the SDF were planned to be reorganised on the basis of joint work with units affiliated with Syria’s temporary Ministry of the Interior. It was stated that Syrian state flags have reappeared on public buildings and critical infrastructure points.

EXPLOSIONS AND SECURITY INCIDENTS

In assessments of the political dimension of the agreement, it was noted that ‘the interim Damascus administration aims to gradually establish its sovereignty in the northeast, while the SDF aims to integrate into the central system without completely losing its military and administrative gains.’

Meanwhile, it was reported that on the first day of deployment in Hasakah, a limited explosion and some security incidents occurred, but the parties reiterated their commitment to the agreement. It was reported that international coalition forces continue to closely monitor developments in the region.

ENTRY INTO VILLAGE SOUTH OF KOBANI

According to Syrian state television Al-Ihbariya, the ‘Internal Security Forces’ affiliated with the interim administration completed their deployment to the Shuyuk region. It was stated that security measures were increased in the area following the forces' entry into the region.

The AA correspondent in the region reported that a humanitarian aid convoy consisting of 24 trucks bearing banners belonging to various United Nations agencies also entered the village.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Suriye'de güvenlik ve entegrasyon süreci başladı: Sahada son durum ne?, published in BirGün newspaper on February 2, 2026.