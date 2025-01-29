Sedat Göçmen: A Revolutionary’s Final Journey

Sedat Göçmen, a prominent figure in Turkey’s Devrimci Yol (Revolutionary Path, also known as DEV-YOL) movement, has passed away in İstanbul. His death was met with tributes from comrades and socialist organizations, including the Left Party where he was a member.

The Left Party: “We lost Sedat Göçmen, the determined marcher of our revolutionary path, the traveler of stormy seas... Neither we nor these lands will forget you.”

İbrahim Aydın (BirGün Chairman): We have lost our dear brother Sedat Göçmen, who played a crucial role in establishing the Devrimci Yol movement in the Black Sea region. He was a comrade, a friend, and a steadfast figure we could always rely on in our most difficult times. Farewell, Sedat Hocam…

A LIFE OF STRUGGLE

Göçmen was a devoted revolutionary who dedicated his life to grassroots organizing, particularly in Turkey’s Black Sea region. His efforts played a crucial role in mobilizing mass movements and he faced political persecution, including eight years in prison following the 1981 Fatsa Devrimci Yol trials. After co-founding the Freedom and Solidarity Party (ÖDP), Göçmen continued his struggle through the Left Party.

“PASSENGER OF THE STORMY SEA”

His book, Fırtınalı Denizin Yolcuları (Passengers of the Stormy Sea), documents the revolutionary struggle in the Black Sea region. In the introduction published by Ayrıntı Publishing House, the following statements were made about Sedat Göçmen and the Devrimci Yol movement:

“In this region, including the villages, decisions were taken democratically through People's Committees. We sought to establish the foundations of a direct, participatory democracy in these places. Decisions were made transparently and actions were carried out collectively. We planed the solutions together with the people. The sweat we shed and the labour we invested there have paid off!

This book is the work of those who resisted shoulder to shoulder with mine workers in Zonguldak, those who formed a ‘people's administration’ in Fatsa, those who organised hazelnut rallies in Ordu and Giresun, those who said ‘no more exploitation in tea’ in Rize and Hopa, those in Samsun. It is the true story of those who confronted fascist attacks in Artvin, those who prevented usury and black marketeering in Ünye, Pazar and Aybastı, those who defended the rights of fishermen against trawlers in Perşembe, which is not written in official history books. This book is the adventure of the Revolutionary Path's struggle in the Black Sea Region on a ‘stormy sea’! They who considered planting potatoes for poor children in Gümüşhane, repairing the village mosque in Bulanık, and forming choirs where children sang their own songs as revolutionary! This book is the sweat of Fikri's, Şehittin's, Cumali's, Ahmet's, Erkan's, Ayşe's and many other revolutionaries who became stars with fists! This book is a greeting sent 30-odd years ago to the young people who resisted the Gezi protests! This book tells our story! So that the past is not forgotten... So that the future is hopeful..."

Göçmen's funeral will be held in İstanbul on January 30, with further details to follow.