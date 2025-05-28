Seeking law

Kayhan Ayhan

The social opposition, which is being suppressed by the law, is being intimidated in the corridors of the courthouse. From journalists to lawyers to citizens, everyone is seeking justice. The trial of the İstanbul Bar Association management will also be held today. The statement called for participation in the trials and said, ‘Thanks to the hundreds of colleagues who will fill the courtroom, it will be seen once again that the policy of criminalising the bar association is bankrupt.’

The trial of Selçuk Kozağaçlı, Honorary President of the Contemporary Lawyers Association (ÇHD), and lawyers Barkın Timtik, Oya Aslan, Özgür Yılmaz, Güçlü Sevimli and Gülvin Aydın on charges of ‘making propaganda for an illegal organisation’ was held yesterday at İstanbul 18th High Criminal Court. Kozağaçlı, who was released on 16 April but re-arrested less than 24 hours later, stated in his defence that the statute of limitations has expired for the charge of making propaganda for an illegal organisation on the grounds of the actions and activities they participated in as part of their professional activities. In its final opinion, the prosecutor's office demanded that the charges against Selçuk Kozağaçlı, Güçlü Sevimli and Gülvin Aydın Savran be dropped due to statute of limitations, and that Barkın Timtik, Oya Aslan and Özgür Yılmaz be sentenced. The court adjourned the hearing to 21 October.

JOURNALISTS ON TRIAL

Journalist Furkan Karabay, who was arrested on charges of ‘insulting the President’ and ‘targeting people who took part in the fight against terrorism’, appeared before the judge in the lawsuit filed against him for his posts on the investigation against Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer. In his defence, Karabay said, ‘Even if we are in prison, we will get out again, we will get in again, but we will continue to write. What is on trial here is journalistic activity.’ Presenting his opinion, the prosecutor demanded Karabay to be sentenced. The court accepted the time request of Karabay's lawyers and adjourned the hearing to 2 October at 11.30 am.

The lawsuit filed against Berkant Gültekin, the coordinator of birgun.net, for the headline of the 17 December 2014 issue of the newspaper and the news article titled ‘Not public, but political interest’ on page 9 was dropped due to statute of limitations.

BAR ASSOCIATION TRIAL TODAY

The President and the management of the İstanbul Bar Association are on trial on charges of ‘terrorist organisation propaganda’ and ‘disseminating misleading information to the public’ due to their statement on two journalists who lost their lives in Syria in December 2024.

İstanbul Bar Association made a press statement on the attacks against the legal profession and the course of the trial to be held today. Reading the statement in front of the Istanbul Bar Association yesterday, İstanbul Bar Association Board Member Ekim Bilen Selimoğlu stated that Turkey is among the 46 member states of the Council of Europe, but ranks among the last in terms of the practice, reputation, social and economic rights of the legal profession, and said: “Today, lawyers in Turkey are widely subjected to violence, arrested and tried for their professional activities, driven to suicide due to economic deprivation, and face many difficulties and obstacles in police stations, courthouses, prisons, etc. while practising their profession. They are subjected to many difficulties and obstacles in institutions.”

AN EFFORT TO CRIMINALISE

Selimoğlu reminded that the investigation resulted in the issuance of an ‘indictment’ demanding the dismissal of the President and Executives of the Bar Association and said: “Unfortunately, the wave of operations against the defence and our Bar Association was not limited to this. Our Board of Directors member Av. Fırat Epözdemir was arrested. The main reason why they imprisoned our colleague with allegations, the most recent of which dates back 10 years, is to try to discredit and criminalise the İstanbul Bar Association in the eyes of the society. However, it is clear that those who are trying to marginalise and isolate the İstanbul Bar Association have not achieved their goals and will not achieve them in the future.”

Selimoğlu called for the hearing of the criminal case against the President and the Executive Board of the İstanbul Bar Association to be held today in the courtroom No. 1 in Silivri Prison, and for Fırat Epözdemir to be held tomorrow at Çağlayan Courthouse at 14:00 and said, ‘Thanks to the hundreds of colleagues who will fill the courtroom, it will be seen once again that this policy is bankrupt.’

WE WILL RAISE OUR VOICE

Prof. Dr. İbrahim Kaboğlu, President of the İstanbul Bar Association, said: “In recent years, the legal profession has increasingly faced pressure, threats, arbitrary trials and restrictions on professional activities in many parts of the world. These systematic violations directly target not only lawyers but also the foundation of the rule of law. As the İstanbul Bar Association, we will continue to raise our voices together for the honour, independence and security of the legal profession.”

Following the press release, an international colloquium was organised to discuss the European Convention for the Protection of the Legal Profession, where the guests who contributed to the drafting of the convention were also speakers.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Hukuk aranıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 28, 2025.