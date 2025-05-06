Selçuk Tengioğlu, who attacked Özgür Özel, has been arrested

Selçuk Tengioğlu, who attacked CHP leader Özgür Özel after the memorial ceremony for Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly and DEM Party İstanbul MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder at the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM), has been referred to the court.

A request was made for his arrest on the charge of "intentional injury." In a statement by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was said:

"Following the incident in which CHP leader Özgür Özel was assaulted, the suspect who was apprehended and taken into custody was referred to the Criminal Court of Peace on duty with a request for arrest on the charge of intentional injury due to the victim performing a public duty."

Tengioğlu, who was referred to the court, was arrested.