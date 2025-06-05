Sentencing reform passed in Parliament: What are the details of the '10th judicial package'?

The Law on the Execution of Penal and Security Measures and Amendments to Certain Laws, referred to as the "10th Judicial Package," has been adopted by the TBMM General Assembly.

With the changes to the Turkish Penal Code, the minimum and maximum prison sentences given in cases of attempted crimes instead of aggravated life imprisonment or life imprisonment are being increased. For attempted crimes, if the act causes serious harm or danger, the prison sentence of 13 to 20 years previously applied instead of aggravated life is now increased to 14 to 21 years. For cases previously punished with 9 to 15 years instead of life, the new range is set at 10 to 18 years.

INTENTIONAL INJURY

The penalties for intentional injury are also increased. The minimum sentence for causing pain, health impairment, or disruption of cognitive abilities is raised from 1 year to 1 year and 6 months. If the injury is minor enough to be treated with simple medical intervention and the victim files a complaint, the sentence of 4 months to 1 year is changed to 6 months to 1 year and 6 months. If the victim is a woman, the minimum sentence increases from 6 to 9 months.

Penalties are also increased for aggravated outcomes of intentional injury. If the act results in the permanent weakening of a sense or organ, speech difficulties, a permanent mark on the face, life-threatening conditions, or premature birth in a pregnant woman, the minimum sentence rises from 3 to 4 years. If it causes broken bones or dislocations, the minimum sentence increases from 5 to 6 years, depending on the impact on bodily functions.

If the act leads to incurable illness, vegetative state, loss of senses or reproductive abilities, permanent facial disfigurement, or miscarriage in a pregnant woman, the minimum sentence rises from 5 to 6 years. For injuries involving bone fractures or dislocations with functional impacts, the sentence increases from 8 to 9 years.

If the injury results in death, the sentence changes from 8–12 years to 10–14 years. If death results from an injury causing bone fracture or dislocation, the minimum sentence is increased from 12 to 14 years.

THREAT OFFENCES

For threats involving significant financial harm or other types of harm, the minimum sentence upon victim complaint will be 2 months.

If the threat is made with a weapon, in disguise, via anonymous letters or symbols, by multiple individuals, or by leveraging the intimidating power of real or assumed criminal organisations, the maximum sentence increases from 5 to 7 years.

TRAFFIC SAFETY

Penalties for endangering traffic safety are also increased. Operating land, sea, air, or rail vehicles in a dangerous manner for life, health, or property now carries a minimum sentence raised from 3 to 4 months. Driving under the influence or while otherwise incapable of safely operating a vehicle now carries a minimum sentence increased from 3 to 6 months.

CONDITIONAL RELEASE

Prisoners in open prisons or juvenile facilities who have 1 year or less remaining before conditional release must now serve at least one-tenth of that remaining time in prison to be eligible for supervised release.

Prisoners subject to repeat offender rules for the second time are granted the possibility of conditional release. In such cases, the release ratio will be three-quarters for fixed-term sentences.

In the event of the second application of the provisions on recidivism, the aggravated life sentence imposed for the crime committed in recidivism shall be reduced to 39 years, 33 years of the life sentence, and in cases of multiple fixed-term prison sentences, a maximum of 32 years, provided that two-thirds of the fixed-term prison sentence is served in a correctional facility under good behaviour, shall be eligible for conditional release.

SPECIAL EXECUTION ARRANGEMENTS

The scope of special execution rules is expanded, allowing home detention for convicts aged 80 or older.

Upon the request of the convicted person, the execution judge may decide that a prison sentence of up to three years for intentional crimes, or up to five years for crimes committed through negligence, excluding manslaughter, shall be served as follows: on weekends, entering the prison at 7 p.m. every Friday and leaving at the same time on Sunday; except weekends, the convicted person may be required to enter the penal institution at 7:00 p.m. every day and leave at 7:00 a.m. the following day. The method of execution may also be applied on weekdays by the penal institution, provided that the duration remains the same, depending on the convicted person's work and family situation and the order and operation of the penal institution.

Without prejudice to legal liability for the full compensation of damages arising from the crime for which the sentence was imposed, through restitution, restoration to the previous state, or indemnification; for women, children, or persons who have reached the age of 65, the total sentence of 3 years, for persons who have reached the age of 70, the total sentence of 4 years, a total of five years for persons aged 75 or older, and a total of six years or less for persons aged 80 or older, may be served at home, as decided by the execution judge.

Prisoners who are not sentenced to aggravated life but are unable to sustain life in prison due to severe illness or disability and are not considered a public threat may serve their sentence at home upon the judge’s ruling.

The convict's condition will be reviewed annually. If recovery is determined, the home execution will be revoked. The convict will be monitored by the probation office and local police. Those with sentences over 10 years will be tracked via electronic monitoring. Noncompliance will result in cancellation of home detention.

Women who gave birth more than 6 months ago and were sentenced to 5 years or less may also be eligible for home detention. Those under special execution regimes will still be subject to probation and conditional release rules.

Those failing to comply with probation obligations will not benefit from special execution procedures. The transitional clause for second-time repeat offenders to become eligible for conditional release is also implemented. The requirement that prisoners must serve at least one-tenth of their remaining sentence in prison to qualify for supervised release will not apply retroactively to crimes committed before the law comes into force.

8 ARTICLES REMOVED FROM THE BILL

Based on proposals from the AKP and the New Path Party, articles 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 25 were removed. Explanations for some removed articles include:

Article 12: Increased penalties for acts endangering public safety, including those using blank-firing guns or conducted in crowded areas.

Article 14: Stronger penalties for roadblocks or disrupting transportation without the requirement of violence or threats, now recognised as crimes on their own.

Article 15: Such public safety crimes, when committed in crowded areas, will no longer qualify for simplified trial procedures.

Article 16: Children sentenced to prison would initially serve time in closed institutions before being transferred to educational facilities.

Article 17: Children with sentences up to 3 years (intentional) or 5 years (negligent) could be directly placed in educational homes, with some detainees also eligible if deemed low risk.

ADOPTED IN PARLIAMENT

Following discussions and voting, the Law on the Execution of Penal and Security Measures and Amendments to Certain Laws publicly known as the "10th Judicial Package" has been officially passed by the TBMM General Assembly.

