Seven journalists released – BirGün writer Barış İnce still in custody after four days

Reactions continue over the detention of BirGün columnist Barış İnce. Barış İnce, who was detained in İzmir on 24 March, is still being held in custody. His statement at the police station has been completed, and he is expected to be referred to the courthouse.

PROTEST TO BE HELD IN İZMİR

Reactions are mounting in İzmir against the arrest and detention of journalists. The İzmir Journalists' Association (İGC), the Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS), the Association for Press Freedom and Media Studies (BAMAD), the Progressive Journalists Association (ÇGD), and the Association of Turkish Photojournalists (TFMD) will hold a protest on Thursday, 27 March at 13:00 in Cumhuriyet Square to declare that “Journalism is not a crime.”

RELEASE ORDER FOR 7 JOURNALISTS

A release order has been issued for journalists AFP reporter Yasin Akgül, İBB photojournalist Kurtuluş Arı, NOW News reporter Ali Onur Tosun, Zeynep Kuray, Hayri Tunç, Gökhan Kam, and Bülent Kılıç, who were arrested two days ago (25 March) for covering the Saraçhane protests.

Source: Barış İnce 4 gündür gözaltında!