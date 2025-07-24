She dedicated her life to the struggle

One of the iconic names of the Saturday Mothers, Emine Ocak was among the first mothers to gather at Galatasaray Square in İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district, which they called “our grave site.” Since the disappearance of her son Hasan Ocak after being taken into custody on 21 March 1995, she continued her fight for justice. After 58 days, she found her son’s tortured body in the Altınşehir Cemetery for the Nameless.

A group including journalist Nadire Mater, who led the campaign “Hands Off My Friend,” proposed the idea of holding silent sit-ins at Galatasaray Square every Saturday at the same hour. No political banners or slogans would be allowed, and each week one story of an enforced disappearance would be shared. The public later called them the “Saturday Mothers.”

Emine Ocak first appeared publicly on 1 May 1995 during Labour Day celebrations in Taksim Square, holding a placard bearing her son’s name and photo. Seeking justice for what happened to her son, she knocked on every door. On 17 April 1995, she was sentenced to one month in prison for allegedly shouting at the court panel.

DEFYING BANS

Ocak made the disappearance of her son known in Taksim Square, and 26 days later, on 27 May 1995, she gathered with other relatives of the disappeared in Galatasaray Square. Authorities said of them many times, “They sit, then leave,” but the families never gave up.

In 1999, the Interior Ministry banned the protests. From 2009 onward, Emine Ocak and other relatives returned to Galatasaray Square, often facing police violence. She was beaten and detained under torture, yet she never gave up on Galatasaray Square or on the struggle for justice.

She always repeated her demand for justice: “If we give up, this country will continue to be a paradise for the perpetrators.”

In every interview, Ocak asked the same question: “Those who took my son into custody are known. Those who denied he was in custody are known. Why are they still not on trial?”

Under then-Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Galatasaray Square was closed to the Saturday Mothers again in 2018. Every Saturday, those who wanted to commemorate the disappeared faced police violence. At that time, Emine Ocak was 83 years old.

During the 700th week protest of the Saturday Mothers in August 2018, despite being 83 years old, she was detained under torture.

RETURN AFTER FIVE YEARS

Emine Ocak returned to Galatasaray Square after five years on 8 December 2023, during the 975th week protest of the Saturday Mothers. Holding a photo of her son Hasan Ocak, who was disappeared in custody 28 years earlier, she stood once again on the square, surrounded by other relatives of the disappeared and human rights defenders. Just like she would again six months later, for the 1000th week protest.

Her return symbolised the Saturday Mothers’ persistence, belief and resistance. In a letter published on 30 August 2019 for the International Day of the Disappeared, she wrote: “I know from the Argentine mothers we met so many times: if we give up, we’ll never find our disappeared. If we give up, justice will never be served. I made a promise to my friends who passed away before finding their children, spouses or siblings. They are waiting for us all to die to avoid accountability, but they won’t escape it.”

***

‘WE LEARNED EVERYTHING FROM HER’

İkbal Eren, sister of Hayrettin Eren who was disappeared under custody in 1980 and a fellow Saturday Mother, said:

“Emine Mother taught us how to struggle. She fought for justice at Galatasaray Square for 30 years. The issue of enforced disappearances under custody was brought to public attention in Turkey for the first time through the Ocak family.”

Eren emphasised that Emine Ocak fought not only for her son but for all the disappeared, so that no one else would suffer the same. “She sat in Galatasaray Square for the first time 30 years ago so other mothers wouldn’t have to cry,” she said. “We learned this struggle from her. From her, from all the mothers. And we will continue the fight for justice for Emine Mother too.”

***

FAREWELL TODAY

A commemoration will be held today at 10:00 a.m. in Galatasaray Square, İstanbul, for Emine Ocak, one of the symbolic figures of the Saturday Mothers. A funeral ceremony will follow at 16:00 at Gazi Cemevi in Sultangazi.

***

FAMILIES OF THE DISAPPEARED WE HAVE LOST

• Berfo Ana

Searched for her son Cemil Kırbayır for 33 years. She said, “If my child is dead, give me his body.”

• Asiye Karakoç

Mother of Rıdvan Karakoç, killed in custody. Until her death, she only ever spoke his name: “Rıdvan.”

• Zeycan Yedigöl

Searched for her son Nurettin Yedigöl, who was disappeared after being detained in İstanbul on 10 April 1981, for 39 years.

• Anik Can

Sought justice for her son Metin Can, whose body was found after he was abducted on 21 February 1993 in Elazığ. She never saw the killers punished.

• Asiye Aydemir

Died without finding the grave of her son Hüseyin Aydemir, disappeared in 1995.

• Fatma Kırbayır

Mother of Cemil Kırbayır, who was disappeared after being detained during the 12 September coup. She passed away without seeing justice.

• Fatma Morsümbül

Mother of Hüseyin Morsümbül. She once said, “If I could find my son’s bones, I’d carry them on my shoulders.”

• Fincan Bilgin

Waited 10 years for news of her son Kenan Bilgin, disappeared after being detained on 12 September 1994.

• Sare Demir

Searched for justice for 31 years for her son İbrahim Demir, disappeared after being detained in Çukurlu Village, Şırnak, on 12 December 1991.

• Saffet Yaman

Fought for justice for 31 years for her son Hayrettin Tepe, disappeared in custody on 4 May 1992.

• Elmas Eren

Searched for her son Hayrettin Eren, disappeared after being detained following the 12 September coup, for 39 years.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ömrünü mücadeleye adadı, published in BirGün newspaper on July 24, 2025.