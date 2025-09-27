Shoulder to shoulder to defeat the regime!

The LEFT Party's September marches, launched with a call to end the one-man regime across the country, will continue in five different locations: İstanbul, Ankara, Lüleburgaz, Akhisar and Kemalpaşa.

A statement from the party said, "We are marching to tear up the legitimacy visa handed to the co-chair of the BOP; we are marching with the honour of the revolutionaries who sent the 6th Fleet back to sea for independence!"

The statement continued:

"Let us march together to defend our country's future against the collaborators and their King! Know that even if your “King” comes, you will be defeated! The show of talks between Trump and Erdoğan, full of insults and threats, was the greatest sign of how a subjugated government wants to drag our country into disaster. The US is shaping a new Middle East order through the path of great destruction opened by Israel. Turkey, as part of this reactionary regime, is being reshaped around ethnic and sectarian identities. Having completely lost its legitimacy and social support, the regime is prolonging its own life through total submission to imperialism, willingly serving as a tool for the US's imposition! By swallowing all threats, accepting humiliation, bowing to all their demands and falling into line, the Trump meeting has revealed that this surrender has become the greatest danger to our country's future!

THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY IS AT STAKE

As expressed in Trump's words, “he knows well about rigged elections”, the country is once again being subjected to unlimited pressure, fraud and deception in an attempt to transform it into a regime without elections, paving the way for Erdoğan to become president for life, and a “visa” is being sought from the US for this! In return, our resources, from rare metals to all minerals, are being handed over to imperialist monopolies. Through threats via Russia, foreign policy is being fully aligned under US guidance, pushing Turkey into the quagmire of the Greater Middle East; our country's future is being laid at Trump's feet.

The search for legitimacy at the gates of the White House is also an indication of how rotten and doomed to failure the one-man regime is. They will soon realise that the legitimacy and power visa bought from Trump has no value whatsoever in the eyes of this country's millions of honourable patriots! Everyone will see how the document of shame thrust into the hands of the collaborators is torn to shreds by the revolutionaries who said no to the 6th Fleet and by the people marching towards independence! We call on all our people to unite to defeat the medieval order that imperialism has imposed on our country through this submissive, collaborator government; to stand together as Kurds, Turks, Alevis and Sunnis to take ownership of our country's future and to walk shoulder to shoulder to defeat the one-man regime!"

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Rejimi yenmek için omuz omuza, published in BirGün newspaper on September 27, 2025.