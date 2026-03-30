Silenced pens and belated justice

Sevim Kahraman Yanardağ

During the first week of March (2026), when I saw my husband Merdan during an open visit at Silivri Prison, I asked him if he could see the sun in the outdoor area where they were allowed to go. After all, this is a prison, surrounded by massive walls. He said the sunlight reached up to the level of his nose. As the seasons change and the angle of the sun’s rays steepens, the air would warm up, and Merdan’s entire face—and perhaps even his body—would be able to catch the sunlight. Nearly a month has passed since then; perhaps his face is now catching the sunlight. I didn’t ask again. Some questions can be painful depending on the context. I didn’t want to hurt either myself or Merdan.

So why did we have to ask these questions? If you’re not in prison and the weather is sunny, the sun we’d reach by turning our heads is almost a forbidden thing for those unjustly and unlawfully imprisoned.

Writing and speaking the truth has long been impossible in our country. The common trait of imprisoned journalists is their pursuit of the truth. No matter how long they are held captive, this is the one truth that will never change. The price is heavy. We’re paying it for the umpteenth time—as a spouse, as a mother, and most importantly, by daring to remain committed to the truth.

When did we become a nation that fears the truth? Has our perception of reality been distorted, or has society as a whole? Have we slipped into a deep illusion behind a foggy atmosphere disconnected from reality?

Let’s go back about five months. Back when Merdan hadn’t yet been arrested on trumped-up charges, and Tele1 hadn’t been seized by a trustee—back when efforts were being made to practice genuine journalism in the face of pressure and punishment. Tele1 was a news channel striving to inform the public of the truth—that is, to practice journalism in its truest sense. Merdan Yanardağ, Tele1’s General Manager, was at the helm of his work, dedicated to his craft as one of the vanguards of journalism. With his critical and oppositional stance, he was frequently criticized by those in power and, moreover, constantly sued.

So what happened? Merdan was first detained and then arrested on the most fabricated charge imaginable. The price of real journalism has been paid once again. We are all experiencing the consequences—not just Merdan, not just his family, but society as a whole. One of the main arteries of society’s freedom of access to information has been severed. I don’t know how much of this the society we live in is aware of. I have no doubt that those who open their newspapers and read this article today are fully aware of what is happening. But what about the others… those left behind in the fog of lies. As the number of journalists and dissidents held captive grows day by day, how will we reach them, how will we tell the truth? From time to time, I try to gauge the reactions of some people I encounter on the street or at the market. I’m not talking about those who support the government. I’m talking about so-called dissidents who are disconnected from reality. Perhaps this is one of our most significant problems. Perhaps sociologists have a good answer for this situation.

Society has been made to forget that journalism also serves a public oversight function. Yet independent and honest journalism is one of the fundamental pillars of democracy. It means not bowing to censorship or self-censorship. Aside from a few television channels and a handful of newspapers, there are no media outlets showing the truth. We continue to get our news from Tele2haber, founded by journalists and television professionals who were forced to leave Tele1 after the channel went off the air. Since Tele2haber broadcasts on a digital platform, it hasn’t yet reached Tele1’s entire audience. Still, it’s heartening and hopeful to have another voice through which we can hear the truth.

With such extreme income inequality, the exploitation of workers and retirees, the skyrocketing number of murders of women and children, those opposing the government being treated as criminals—and even more so, being arrested unjustly and unlawfully—while we debate how much we’ve protested the war right next door, I don’t know what journalists are actually expected to write.

In five months, our lives have changed day by day and continue to do so. Our simplest daily routines were bound to change with the arrest of a member of our household. Now, we are living through a period of uncertainty, a time we are enduring with one less person. The moments when my son Cem says, “I miss my dad so much, Mom,” are becoming more frequent, and I do everything I can to keep the anxiety from rising in his voice. But our hope remains as fresh as ever and will continue to do so—even if it were the only truth left to believe in. We hope Merdan will be released at his first hearing on May 11. We are not alone in this; our families, friends, and Merdan’s journalist colleagues have never left us alone. For weeks, we signed books for Merdan’s and the detained journalists’ freedom, and organized discussions with Merdan’s supporters. We tried to make our voices heard by society and draw public attention. We will continue this struggle until the detained journalists are free.

Orhan Kemal describes the purpose of art as follows: “It is the effort to ensure that our people—and humanity as a whole—live as happily as possible under the most independent conditions guided by the positive sciences.”(1) He summarizes for us the relationship between human beings and life through reason, freedom, and a life lived with dignity. I believe that if we can embrace this not only as the purpose of art but also as the purpose of life, we can live life in its most honorable form.

My husband Merdan Yanardağ, İsmail Arı, Alican Uludağ, and all journalists who practice their profession for the people and pursue the truth must be released. The people, having encountered the truth, will break their own chains.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Susturulan kalemler ve geciken adalet, published in BirGün newspaper on March 29, 2026.