Silivri to get massive courtroom: Construction begins ahead of İBB trial

Preparations have begun at the Marmara Penal Institution Complex in Silivri, İstanbul, ahead of the İBB trial. A massive courtroom will be built at the complex.

According to a report in the pro-government Sabah newspaper, following discussions with İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek, TOKİ has begun construction of a complex with a closed area of approximately 11,000 square metres.

İBB TRIAL TO BEGIN

The 3,739-page indictment, prepared over approximately eight months on allegations of ‘corruption’ against the İBB, was accepted by the 40th Heavy Penal Court of İstanbul. The largest courtroom currently on campus has a capacity of approximately 800 people. It is claimed that the sound and image systems in that courtroom are currently faulty and unsuitable for use.

In the İBB case, which involves 402 defendants, it is estimated that each defendant will be represented by at least one lawyer, meaning that the number of defence lawyers alone will exceed 800. When the defendants' relatives are added, the number rises to 1,200; together with spectators and members of the press, the courtroom is expected to be filled with 1,500–2,000 people on the day of the hearing. The intensity will increase further with the Aziz İhsan Aktaş Crime Organisation trial, which will begin on 27 January 2026.

LARGEST TRIAL AREA

According to the news, the single 3,240-square-metre hall will have a capacity of 2,295 people and, once completed, will be Turkey's largest trial area.

The hall is designed to accommodate 555 defendants, 1,268 lawyers and 472 spectators at the same time. As part of the security plan, 509 gendarmerie officers will be on duty during the hearings, and the defendants will be transferred to the hall without contact via underground tunnels.

The complex will also feature separate dining halls, spacious work areas, and digital access infrastructure. According to the accelerated schedule, the building is expected to be delivered within 60-120 days, aiming to set new standards for mass trials in Turkey.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Silivri’ye dev duruşma salonu: İBB davası öncesi inşaata başlandı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 9, 2025.