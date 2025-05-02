Simović reports on “Regime's Use of Violence Against Mass Anti-Government Protests” in Serbia

On April 26th, Vladimir Simović, International Secretary of the Political Platform “Solidarity” and a partner of the European Left, delivered a detailed report to the European Left regarding the intensifying political repression in Serbia. The briefing focused on the government’s violent response to widespread anti-government protests sparked by a tragic incident in Novi Sad.

FROM GRIEF TO MASS MOBILIZATION

On November 1st, 2024, the collapse of a newly renovated canopy at Novi Sad railway station killed sixteen people. The catastrophe, widely perceived as the result of corruption and negligence, triggered a powerful wave of public outrage. The government's attempt to evade responsibility only deepened popular anger, giving rise to a mass protest movement led by students and joined by teachers, farmers, lawyers, cultural workers, and civil society at large.

USE OF SONIC WEAPONS

Simović explained that while protests began as peaceful expressions of grief and frustration, the regime responded with escalating violence, repression, and disinformation. Of particular concern was the reported use of a sonic weapon—possibly a Long-Range Acoustic Device (LRAD)—against demonstrators during a massive student-led protest on March 15th in Belgrade. According to Simović:

“What began as a solemn and peaceful demonstration on 15 March, driven by grief and growing frustration over government corruption and negligence, was abruptly interrupted, seemingly due to the coordinated use of a sonic weapon and the outbreak of violent incidents.”

REGIME-BACKED PROVOCATIONS AND DISINFORMATION

Thousands of participants were affected by intense noise, reportedly causing pain, disorientation, and panic. Witness testimonies and audio analysis from human rights organizations suggest the potential use of illegal crowd control devices. The regime has denied any wrongdoing, yet contradictory statements and photographic evidence of mounted LRADs near the protest site have only further eroded public trust.

Simović noted that provocations were carried out by groups linked to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, including individuals paid to infiltrate and discredit the protests. There were also coordinated attacks from hooded individuals throwing stones, tear gas, and bottles—many of whom were reportedly recruited from outside the capital and even from Republika Srpska and Kosovo. The intent, Simović argues, was to provoke violence, create confusion, and justify repression.

Despite the chaos, student organizers maintained discipline. When the attacks began, they declared the protest over and urged participants to disperse peacefully, avoiding what could have escalated into deadly clashes. This decision reflected their credibility and the widespread public trust they have earned.

STUDENT DEMANDS

Student demands, according to Simović, have remained clear and consistent:

Full transparency and accountability regarding the railway station collapse;Punishment for those who attacked peaceful protestors;The immediate release of detained students and youth;A 20% increase in public university funding.

Meanwhile, recent alarming developments highlighted in the report include:

The arrest of six student and political activists in Novi Sad based on illegally obtained surveillance recordings aired on pro-government media;The government's continued use of paid provocateurs to undermine protests;Denials and contradictions by officials about the use of sonic weapons;The nomination of far-right figures to key government posts, including the Ministries of Education, Labour, and Information;Ongoing student mobilization, including an international cycling campaign culminating in Strasbourg to raise awareness in the Council of Europe.

Simović stressed that the regime is attempting to present strength, even organizing a pro-government rally on April 12th. Despite extensive use of state resources, public pressure on civil servants, and financial incentives, the turnout was dramatically lower than the student-led protest on March 15th—by a factor of six to seven.

Amid this growing unrest, Serbia is undergoing a government reshuffle. However, Simović cautioned that the newly proposed cabinet, which includes openly repressive and far-right figures, signals further escalation rather than de-escalation. He expressed concern that Vučić is unlikely to willingly relinquish power, despite waning public support and mounting pressure.

A CALL TO ACTION FOR EUROPEAN PROGRESSIVES

Simović concluded his message with a direct appeal: “Dear comrades, we urge you to disseminate information regarding the situation in Serbia and ensure it is placed on the EU agenda.”

He pointed to the EU’s ongoing support for Vučić’s regime—fueled by deals around lithium mining and arms sales—and urged progressive forces in Europe to take a stand: “While the Serbian people hold limited expectations of EU leaders, it is imperative to demonstrate that progressive forces within the EU are prepared to acknowledge and support the demands for justice and democracy that have been central to the ongoing Serbian protests. Despite the global climate of escalating violence, we remain hopeful that the left in Europe will address all pressing concerns with equal diligence. The events in Serbia are deeply concerning. The students' composure prevented a tragedy on 15 March. Protests are continuing and the regime's unease is palpable.”

The situation remains fluid, and Simović emphasized that Solidarity and allied organizations are ready to provide further briefings, documentation, and evidence to support European initiatives for democratic accountability in Serbia.