Smart Solar resistance on its 100th day: We have grown our struggle hand in hand

Ebru Çelik

At the Smart Solar Solar Panels Factory in Gebze, 260 workers, 70 per cent of whom are women, carried their resistance, which they began on 22 October with the slogan ‘Let the employer live on the poverty wage they offer us,’ into its 100th day. The story of the 260 workers' resistance began when they joined the United Metal Workers' Union...

The strike tent was set up by women workers and filled by all the workers and their supporters. The Smart Solar resisters, who recounted their 100-day resistance story, maintained the unity within the factory as a family in their tents for weeks. The factory shift system was transferred to the strike tent. Supporters welcomed them with tea in the morning and pastries at noon. Traditional dances and songs were never absent from the resistance held in front of the factory. The female workers of Smart Solar recounted the 100-day struggle.

STRENGTH FROM UNITY

Deniz Bartınoğlu, who has been working at Smart Solar for five years, explained that as a result of the strike they went on, they reflected the unity within the factory in their struggle. Bartınoğlu, who said she faced great economic difficulties, said, "I have two children, one in high school and the other in university. My not working directly affects the household economy. Aside from household expenses, it is very difficult to send a university student to school in this economy. Every day, money is spent on different things, and this puts us under a lot of strain. Even though we don't pay rent, my husband and I struggle to maintain the household." Bartınoğlu also emphasised that her family's support has never wavered since the day they went on strike.

‘We, the Smart Solar workers, went on strike in full force,’ said Bartınoğlu, adding that not a single worker abandoned their colleagues and that they had now passed the 100-day mark of their powerful resistance. "We have been united for 100 days, continuing our struggle with the strength that comes from our unity. We women have become the symbol of resistance. The labour of our male worker friends is also invaluable. Together, we turned the strike tent into a home. As women, we always tried to be at the forefront of our resistance, and we succeeded,‘ said Bartınoğlu, adding, ’Without leaving anyone behind, we will win this struggle, get all our rights, and return to our workplace without compromise."

Hülya Demiral, who has been unemployed for weeks and emphasised that her husband is also out of work, said that she is sending her child to university and has experienced very difficult economic times during the strike. Despite this, Demiral said she never gave up the struggle for a moment, adding, ‘As the female workers of Smart Solar, we are very proud of each other for being able to express ourselves so well.’

Demiral described what their 100-day resistance had brought them: “Our resistance showed us that there are no obstacles we cannot overcome when we are united. We got to know our workmates better in the strike tent. We didn't know what a strike meant; it wasn't what we had heard. A strike means struggle. We will crown our struggle with our victory.”

PRIDE IN SETTING AN EXAMPLE

Dilber Söylen, a 45-year-old worker, said she is single, has no children, and is struggling with loan debts even though she does not pay rent. Söylen summarised their 100-day resistance with these words: "This strike brought us closer to our colleagues. I had the opportunity to talk to colleagues I had never spoken to before. The solidarity was wonderful, and we formed beautiful friendships with all the political organisations and unions that came to support us from outside. With the Smart Solar resistance, we understood that the working class is never alone. Thanks to this strike, we have shown the power of working women to all of Turkey. We saw the place and importance of women in the struggle, with the power of our organised strength in the patriarchal order imposed on us. We are proud to be an example. This will be a beautiful memory for us and our loved ones. It was a very honourable resistance, and we extend our endless thanks to everyone who supported us..."

RESISTANCE FOR LIFE

Seher İbiş, mother of two, Ayşe Saraç, mother of three... All the resisting workers emphasised that they could neither support their families nor provide for their children with the wages they received, stating that their resistance was a fight for bread. Despite not being able to bring bread home for months, they stated that they would not give up resisting for their children, themselves, and their fellow workers, saying, ‘We learned to strike here, and we will continue our struggle throughout our lives.’

Although not all of their demands were met, under the leadership of the United Metal Workers' Union, they had a clause added to the collective bargaining agreement, such as ILO 190, which is of vital importance for women. The dismissed workers were reinstated, and the negotiation process between the union and the employer continues. The workers reaffirmed their determination, stating, ‘If necessary, we are ready to fight for our rights for another 100 days.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Smart Solar direnişi 100’üncü gününde: Mücadelemizi el ele büyüttük, published in BirGün newspaper on January 29, 2026.