Socialist International representatives spoke to BirGün: The progressive forces must unite

Ebrar Özdemir - Atahan Uğur

In the shadow of events that have seen the deepening of the neoliberal crisis, rising xenophobia and the resurgence of militaristic rhetoric, representatives from Palestine, Finland, Iraqi Kurdistan, France, Western Sahara and Greece spoke to BirGün in İstanbul, where the Socialist International meeting was hosted by the CHP.

The representatives answered the following questions: “Why is the Socialist International unable to effectively fulfil its mission as the capitalist-imperialist system's crisis deepens?” 'How do you assess the developments as extreme right-wing and populist movements gain strength? “ “How do you view the events unfolding in Turkey?”

∗∗∗

FREDERIC ORAIN, DELEGATE OF THE FRENCH SOCIALIST PARTY: THE SOCIALIST INTERNATIONAL IS EXPERIENCING AN IDEOLOGICAL CRISIS

This is a complex issue, but to put it simply, the Socialist International has experienced a major ideological crisis. Historically, there has always been a crisis between the revolutionary and progressive wings within our movement. Our tendency has always been towards progressivism. The problem is that this progressivism has been too closely associated with social liberalism, which actually exacerbates inequalities and crises.

As a result, in some countries, Socialist Parties have become a tool for increasing inequality and social injustice. Yet what we wanted was the exact opposite. For example, we witnessed the emergence of Macronism in France. But this was also the same as what we called the ‘third way’ with Tony Blair and others. So I think that today we have actually reached the end of this deviation and are really refocusing. So I think that today we are really a force for progress at this level.

We are concerned about the deviation of the Turkish government. The process against the mayor of İstanbul is a complete scandal. And we are really a bit helpless in the face of this situation. Because the Turkish diaspora can sometimes be more nationalist than the Turks themselves, especially in France. There is a kind of nationalist populism that has spread to us through lobbying. And we want to provide a real explanation of what is happening in Turkey and show that there is an alternative to Erdoğan's rule. Because someone who has been in power for decades needs a democratic change of power. And we see that the Turkish government is trying to prevent any kind of change in power by “silencing” those who come out in front. What happened with the mayor of İstanbul will really be the last straw. What I understand from my conversations with the Turkish people is that there is frustration with the economic situation, with inequality and with the government.

∗∗∗

PATRIOTIC UNION OF KURDISTAN HEAD OF FOREIGN RELATIONS DARA KHAİLANY: HISTORICAL MISSION IS BEING FULFILLED

The Socialist International is striving to fulfil its mission. This is not a simple matter that can be dismissed as “mission accomplished.” I cannot say that social democracy or social democrats have failed to do their job or fulfil their duties. This is probably a phase that will require more struggle and effort, and it may take longer to achieve better results than in some other periods of modern history.

There is some progress in some countries. We have countries like France, Sweden, and Germany. They are not winning the majority, but they are still in the picture and form a powerful force defending social democracy. In the Middle East, there is a rising ideology that people are becoming increasingly familiar with and supportive of. In the East, in Africa, in Latin America, wherever you go, you see people whose success stories are still ongoing. Therefore, we cannot generalise that social democracy is in decline. You can see that some movements have been pushed back to some extent. But history has also proven that, in the end, the people will prevail, and we will see the decline and eventual disappearance of this extremism and right-wing rise.

We need to look at where people stand. Are people against social justice, equality, freedom of expression, coexistence and related issues? No. We measure the ‘decline’ of social democracy by winning elections, which I don't think is a fair measure.

I come from Iraq, from Kurdistan. Turkey is a very important partner for us, both economically and historically. We are watching the situation in Turkey with great interest. Whatever happens in Turkey will probably affect us more than other people and other parties. We hope that democratic shortcomings can be overcome through dialogue, which will improve the democratic process.

We hope that the peace process will yield positive results. The Middle East is very complex due to many factors, some of which are historical. The region has gone through many regimes over the decades. Building something new is not something that can be achieved overnight. The presence of international actors needs to be limited. We must work much harder to achieve what we all hope for: a future in which people in Iraq, its neighbouring countries and the region as a whole live in peace, enjoy stable conditions and attain the prosperity they deserve.

∗∗∗

EERO HEINÄLUOMA, MEMBER OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT FROM FINLAND: DESPITE TRUMP, THE MASSES ARE DISTANT FROM THE FAR RIGHT

It is very clear that after Trump was elected, far-right parties gained momentum. They use the same kind of rhetoric that Trump used and still uses today. However, I am sure that when people see the real impact of this policy, its true meaning, they will react strongly. Consider, for example, the parliamentary elections in Canada and the presidential elections in Romania. People do not approve of this kind of coercion by the US administration and how it treats its neighbours and the rest of the world. I am optimistic in this regard.

As for the situation in Turkey, frankly, the whole country is going through a very decisive period. The president's use of anti-democratic methods to remain in power is a great risk. People both inside and outside Turkey can see that trust in this regime is steadily declining. I have been observing the situation in Turkey for quite some time. I am a member of the European Parliament's Turkish delegation. And my wife was born here in İstanbul. She is half Turkish. So the whole family is following what is happening here very closely.

∗∗∗

WESTERN SAHARA PEACE MOVEMENT (MSP) MOHAMED CHERİF: THE VOICES OF THE LEFT MUST UNITE

In this world of capitalist crisis and so many authoritarian voices, we really need all progressive, socialist, left-wing voices to unite. And we must all unite to fight and create more democracy and multiculturalism in our regions and countries.

I see the rise of the far right in Europe, and there are far-right parties that have grown very strong in many countries recently, such as Austria, Germany, France and even Spain. This is also due to the phenomenon of migration. Migration is not well organised, and this is not controlled migration; it is human trafficking. All these countries (European countries) must help. Developing countries must also help to make migration legal and organised.

∗∗∗

DIMITRIS OIKONOMOU, POLITICAL BUREAU MANAGER OF THE PANHELLENIC SOCIALIST MOVEMENT OF GREECE: THEY SHARE THE WORLD AMONG THEMSELVES

What we are witnessing is the rise of an international plutocracy. They are using authoritarian regimes and leaders of this kind to control the media, money, states, the judiciary, everything. What they are trying to do is build a system that will replenish their power. They are using their money to influence their parties and certain groups within society. This will strengthen their regimes. This global trend is also evident in Greece with the centre-right government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He is trying to undermine democracy. He is giving all the money to his political allies, entrepreneurs and plutocrats close to him. They are trying to build the same trend we are witnessing globally. What we see happening at the national level is also happening at the international level. You will see actors representing plutocrats cooperating with each other globally. What we are doing here is rebuilding the coalition of socialist movements and parties. This will enable us to fight back. Then we will be able to take back power for the people and for the rule of law.

In recent times, there have been two paradigms in international law and international relations. The first is respect for the rule of law, and the second is the pragmatic politics of authoritarian regimes, a kind of law of the jungle. After Trump's victory in the United States, the second option came to the fore. As for the crisis in the Aegean, good relations between Greece and Turkey as neighbouring countries are possible through respect for the rule of law. However, there are those who do not want this and want to change the law and agreements. Wanting this will create great instability in the region, and it is not in the interests of either country to choose this path.

∗∗∗

BAHIA AMRA FROM THE NATIONAL INITIATIVE OF PALESTINE: ACTION MUST BE TAKEN FOR GAZA

As you know, we are currently suffering greatly from the occupation. The genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza must be stopped immediately. Humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza, where there is a severe famine. There are no homes, no hospitals; they have destroyed everything. Israel has a plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza. The most important thing all countries, including Turkey, must do is impose sanctions on Israel and halt all commercial and military sales with Israel. People in Turkey support the Palestinian people. We see them and appreciate them everywhere in the streets and at all demonstrations. The government also supports Palestine, but we need action. We need action and sanctions.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Sosyalist Enternasyonal Temsilcileri BirGün'e konuştu: İlericiler birleşmeli, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2025.