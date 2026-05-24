SOL Party reacts to the police blockade in front of the CHP

News Centre

SOL Party reacted to the blockade by police teams in front of the CHP Headquarters for the evacuation of the building following the decision of the Ankara Regional Court of Justice regarding the CHP congress lawsuit.

In the statement made on the party's X account, an image of the blockade in front of the Headquarters was shared, stating: "We will stand together against this grand siege initiated to impose an election-free, opposition-free monarchical regime!"

Following the absolute nullity decision regarding the 38th Ordinary Congress of the CHP, SOL Party had visited CHP Leader Özgür Özel on 22 May to convey messages of solidarity and joint struggle.

Following the nullity decision, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's lawyer, Celal Çelik, had applied to the Security Directorate for the evacuation of the CHP Headquarters. While a police blockade is taking place in front of the Headquarters, the resistance of CHP members continues.