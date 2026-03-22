Solidarity rally in Ankara for our reporter İsmail Arı: Put an immediate end to this unlawful practice!

Our reporter İsmail Arı was detained yesterday evening at around 22:10 in the Turhal district of Tokat, where he had travelled to visit family over the holiday, as part of an investigation being conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Arı, who faces charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information”, was brought to Ankara this morning. Procedures regarding İsmail Arı at the police station are still ongoing.

Following İsmail Arı’s detention, a press conference was held in Ankara at the call of our newspaper BirGün.

The press conference, held today at 15:00 in front of the Human Rights Monument on Yüksel Street, was attended by press organisations, journalists, representatives of political parties and citizens.

İSMAİL DID NOT BACK DOWN

Speaking at the press conference, BirGün’s Publishing Coordinator Yaşar Aydın said, “They saw not a single step back, not a single sign of regret in İsmail. This path we have embarked upon is, from our perspective, an indispensable one. If we journalists, who strive to practise our profession with honour, remain silent, everything falls silent. That is why we will not remain silent; we will continue to write, speak and express ourselves. We will overcome this darkness together," he said.

İSMAİL MUST BE RELEASED

Sinan Tartanoğlu, Chair of the Ankara Branch of the Turkish Journalists’ Union, said, “We demand the immediate release of İsmail Arı. We demand the immediate release of Alican Uludağ.”

Kıvanç El, General President of the Contemporary Journalists’ Association, drawing attention to the charge of ‘publicly disseminating misleading information’, said, “We do not accept journalism being turned into a criminal profession.”

Özlem Akarsu Çelik, Member of the Board of Directors of the Journalists’ Association, said, “Journalists cause discomfort. Everyone has to put up with this. Whenever democracy has been suspended in Turkey, journalists have paid the heaviest price. We are witnessing this once again. However, we will not leave our colleagues in the lurch."

İSMAİL ARI’S MESSAGE SHARED

Nurcan Gökdemir, BirGün’s Ankara Representative, said, “Ismail started in the profession alongside me. From the very first day he took his first steps in the profession, I have been a firsthand witness to his development, how he has acted in accordance with proper, international ethical principles, and how he has worked with meticulous care to fulfil the public’s right to information," she said.

Gökdemir shared the message from our reporter İsmail Arı, who is currently in custody. In his message, Arı said:

"“I was detained over a video from three months ago. I was taken from a holiday visit in the evening and brought to Ankara after a 450 km journey. New tweets and old videos of mine keep being added to my case file. I suspect they are trying to inflate the case to justify my arrest. They have been looking for an excuse to arrest me for the past year. My only crime is practising journalism in this country. Journalism is not a crime. Stand with the journalists. Best regards…”

JOURNALISM IS NOT A CRIME

The following was noted in the press statement issued here:

“We have gathered here today to raise our voices against the unlawful detention of our colleague İsmail Arı.

Despite all our objections, the Disinformation Law, which was legalised under the pretext that ‘journalists will not be touched’ and that it has ‘no connection to news’, has once again targeted our profession. It has once again turned news into a ‘crime’, and the journalist has been declared a criminal. Let us state at the outset what we would say at the end: journalism is not a crime.

Our reporter, İsmail Arı, was detained in Tokat on charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information to the public”. Our colleague was brought to Ankara early this morning.

DETENTION IS A WARNING TO JOURNALISTS

Arı’s detention is a warning to journalists. The Disinformation Law, which is claimed to have no connection to news or journalists, has once again been used as a judicial weapon against journalists.

However, it must be understood that whilst poverty, corruption and injustice in the country are deepening, and the wheel of bribery and rent-seeking continues to turn rapidly, journalists will not remain silent. We will continue to report and write with determination and persistence.

The message sent today through İsmail Arı is clear: “Do not write about corruption, do not expose the rent-seeking system, make injustices invisible.”

Journalism in Turkey has long been tested by pressures, lawsuits, detentions and arrests. Because journalism, in these lands, is not merely a profession; it is a struggle to be the voice of the people.

BirGün Newspaper is part of this struggle. Since its inception, it has represented a journalistic ethos that stands with the people rather than capital, amplifies the truth rather than the darkness, and multiplies the word rather than silence. We, as the staff of this newspaper, do not merely report the news; we defend the public’s right to know.

This is precisely why İsmail Arı has been targeted.

We know full well why our colleague was hastily arrested after his home was raided whilst he was visiting family on a public holiday. It is demanded that İsmail should not report on corruption cases, should turn a blind eye to the injustices faced by those who lost loved ones in the earthquake, and should not write about the darkness of sects, communities and foundations that have grown fat on public funds. There is only one reason for our colleague İsmail’s detention: his pursuit of the truth, driven by his sense of responsibility towards his people and his profession…

During his testimony, social media posts were also brought up against our colleague, who was detained for a publication he made as part of his journalistic activities months ago. We hope this is not a tactic designed to deepen the investigation and deprive İsmail of his freedom for a little longer. No crime can be fabricated from journalistic activity.

No amount of pressure or intimidation can prevent us from continuing on our chosen path.

Every employee of BirGün Newspaper, every colleague and every citizen will stand against this unjust and unlawful treatment of Arı.

WE WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THE TRUTH

Yes, as İsmail himself said, his only ‘crime’ is practising journalism in this country. As his colleagues, we stand by İsmail and firmly oppose this injustice. We appeal to the public: show your reaction to this injustice in defence of your right to information.

We know that whilst poverty deepens in this country, whilst injustice grows, and whilst the rent-seeking system becomes ever more brazen, journalists are expected to remain silent. But we will not be silenced. We will persist, we will be steadfast, and we will continue to pursue the truth.

Because journalism is not merely reporting what happens; it is bringing to light what is sought to be hidden. Because journalism is not merely news; it is a responsibility. Because journalism is asking questions on behalf of the people, and holding those in power to account on their behalf.

As staff of BirGün, we declare once again: No pressure, no threat, no intimidation can divert us from the path we know.

PUT AN IMMEDIATE END TO THIS UNLAWFUL PRACTICE

We call out to the authorities from here: Put an immediate end to this unlawful practice. Release our colleague İsmail Arı.

And this is our appeal to the public: Stand up for the right to news. Do not allow the truth to be silenced.

We will overcome this darkness through solidarity. We will not be silenced; we will continue to write.

Freedom for İsmail Arı! Journalism is not a crime!"