Solidarity with Venezuela in İstanbul and Ankara against the imperialist blockade

In response to the US imperialist blockade against Venezuela, events were held in Ankara and İstanbul to defend peace in Latin America and the Caribbean, entitled ‘Venezuela Solidarity Day’. As part of the solidarity day against the US military build-up and attacks on the Venezuelan people, simultaneous events were held in front of the Venezuelan Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General in İstanbul.

Left-wing socialist parties and labour organisations gathered throughout the day to express their international solidarity against American imperialism and to declare their support for the Venezuelan people. Participants signed a document entitled ‘Solidarity with Venezuela and Defending Peace in Latin America and the Caribbean’.

Sources at the Venezuelan Embassy stated that the aim of the signature campaign was to ‘show that the Turkish people stand with the Venezuelan people against the US blockade’ and to convey these signatures to the Caracas administration.

US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order on the more effective use of the military, citing the fight against Latin American drug cartels. In this context, the US sent warships and marines to the Caribbean at the end of August. Trump also increased the reward for the capture of Venezuelan President Maduro, whom he accused of leading a drug cartel, to $50 million. Maduro accused the US of attempting to invade the country and seize its oil, while the Venezuelan people mobilised against America's attacks.

