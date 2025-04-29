Spring pangs in four parts

İbrahim Varlı

Amid the dust cloud created by the imperial transformation imposed on the Middle East in line with US-Israeli orientations, the activity on the Kurdish front is remarkable. This dynamic, which directly affects Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria as well as all other countries in the region, involves two parallel and striking developments.

FIRST: THE CONFERENCE OF SYRIAN KURDS

The “unity” initiative of Syrian Kurdish groups, ongoing for some time under the leadership of the US and France, was put into practice on 26 April in Qamishli, near the Turkish border. The “Conference on Unity and a Common Position,” attended by more than 400 representatives from across Syria, called for decentralisation (a federation). Demands such as recognising Kurdish as an official language, guaranteeing rights in the constitution, and establishing a “democratic state” were reiterated.

In the final declaration of the conference, held with the participation of Kurdish parties from northeast Syria, a roadmap was also drawn up for the relationship between Kurdish forces and the administration in Damascus. It was emphasised that Syria is a multinational, multicultural, and multi-faith country, and the constitution should guarantee the rights of Arabs, Kurds, Syriacs, and other peoples. A decentralised system of governance based on justice, equality, the principle of separation of powers, and respect for human rights was demanded.

THANKS TO THE US AND FRANCE

DEM Party MP Saliha Aydeniz, one of the conference delegates, told Mezopotamya Agency that following the Syrian Kurds, the next step should be the Kurdish National Congress. She said they considered the conference the first step following the 27 February Peace and Democratic Society Call and that its outcomes would soon contribute to Syria’s democratisation and serve as a first step towards Kurdish national unity.

Evîn Siwêd, Co-Chair of the Executive Council of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, said: “We hope the conference will pave the way for the Kurdish National Congress. Now it’s time for the Kurdish National Congress.”

Fesla Yusuf, a member of the Presidential Board of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS), which is close to the Erbil administration, also called it a historic day and said, “We thank the governments of the US and France for their support.”

Kurdish sources from the region also emphasised that the US, France, and the Iraqi Kurdish Administration have been involved in efforts to unify Syrian Kurds for a long time, making initiatives in this regard for months. It was stated that global powers view Kurds as a balancing force in Syria and, due to their distrust of the HTS administration in Damascus, want to promote the Kurds as a key player on the Syrian stage.

DAMASCUS AND ANKARA UNEASY

The decisions emerging from the conference, which included the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and various other structures including ENKS, close to the Barzani administration, have caused mixed reactions.

The Colani regime, which overthrew Assad on 8 December with the support of the US, Turkey, and Western imperialists, responded negatively to the “federation” decision. One day after the conference, the Colani regime released a statement: “The recent moves and statements by the SDG leadership regarding federalism and the creation of a separate reality on the ground clearly contradict the content of the agreement and threaten the unity and territorial integrity of the country.”

The statement warned that persisting with federalist demands would damage the overall agreement and said: “We explicitly reject any attempt to impose a divisive reality or create separate structures under the name of federalism or self-governance without a comprehensive national consensus. The territorial integrity and unity of the Syrian people are our red lines. We express deep concern over practices in some regions of Syria that show dangerous tendencies toward demographic change, threaten Syria’s social fabric, and weaken hopes for a comprehensive national solution.”

HTS and SDG had signed an agreement under US supervision on 10 March. The eight-point agreement envisioned the integration of Kurds into the Damascus administration. However, the Kurds later reacted against the new government formed by HTS, arguing it did not reflect the country's diversity. Syrian Kurds also criticised the constitutional framework for the five-year transitional period. The constitutional declaration signed by Colani on 13 March was criticised for concentrating legislative, executive, and judicial powers in one hand and for failing to provide adequate protection for minorities.

SECOND: THE PROCESS BETWEEN İMRALI AND ANKARA

Another major development revolving around the Kurds in the Middle East is the “unnamed” process that has begun between İmralı and Ankara under pressure from developments in Syria and the wider region. While negotiations continue along the Ankara–İmralı–Kandil line, none of the parties are satisfied with the current progress. Turkey expects an official declaration of PKK's dissolution, while statements from the DEM Party and Kandil openly express discomfort with the regime in the Palace.

MESSAGES FROM KANDIL AND DEM: THE PROCESS IS STALLED

On 27 April, the day after the “Qamishli conference” the PKK issued a statement calling for improving Öcalan’s conditions so that he could manage the party congress. The statement emphasised that the PKK supports Öcalan’s 27 February call but noted that weeks had passed without any steps being taken by the state or those in power.

It said, “Despite the stalling and military operations by the AKP government, we continue the decisions and stance outlined in our statements. We are aware of the complexity of the issues we seek to resolve, so we are trying not to rush or be the side that disrupts the process. The DEM Party İmralı Delegation is making optimistic statements. We hear that Leader Apo is hopeful and continuing his efforts. But so far, nothing concrete has reached us that would allow for the implementation of what was proposed in the 27 February Call. We hope this situation will change and that Leader Apo will reach free and active conditions in which he can lead the long-awaited party congress.” On 27 February, Öcalan had called on the PKK to lay down arms, and the organisation had responded with a ceasefire declaration on 1 March.

DEM Party Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit also stated in the Turkish Grand National Assembly that the PKK’s latest statement was very clear, adding that it is not possible for this process to move forward without ensuring Öcalan’s conditions of health, safety, and freedom.

SPRING PANGS IN FOUR PARTS

The interlinked and interdependent processes between the Kurds and Damascus in Syria and between İmralı and Ankara in Turkey are progressing sluggishly, influenced by many internal and external factors, with everything hanging by a thread. While the political rapprochement between Iraqi and Syrian Kurds raises hopes for “national unity” among Kurdish actors, it still seems like a distant prospect. Regional sources also confirm that integration between Erbil and Rojava is unlikely in the short term. The most critical component of the four-part equation is Iran. The developments triggered by the imperial centres' redesign of the Middle East and occurring within the spheres of influence of power centres will likely bring further tension.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Dört parçada bahar sancısı, published in BirGün newspaper on April 29, 2025.