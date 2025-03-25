Squares became united in a single voice against the regime

The protests, which began with the detention and arrest of CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu’s close colleagues and mayors, spread from Saraçhane across the entire country in waves. Millions who filled squares, streets, lecture halls, and campuses became the voice of rebellion not only in İstanbul, Ankara, and İzmir but from Denizli to Trabzon, from Rize to Çorum, and from Konya to Sakarya, all across the country. The common ground among the millions impoverished by the government, surrounded by reactionary pressure, and silenced through repression and judicial threats, is their unity against today’s Palace regime.

Women who have been disregarded, young people whose futures have been stolen, retirees condemned to poverty-level pensions, the ever-growing number of unemployed, workers forced to survive on 22,102 lira, and university students whose diplomas have lost their value—in short, all segments of society wishing to see the end of this regime have risen up.

The shared demand of a public tired of injustice and witnessing the imposition of a new regime through force has turned into the slogan “government resign.” The energy that had been building along the fault lines of society for years was unleashed with the latest operations. What the government feared most has happened. Millions succeeded in becoming a single voice against the regime’s destructive policies.

WOMEN

One of the most striking aspects of the protests both in Saraçhane and nationwide has been the strong presence of women. Alongside economic hardship and deepening poverty, there are many reasons why women have been at the forefront and in the largest numbers at the demonstrations.

• Reactionary Pressures

Women have been the main targets of pressure from religious sects and brotherhoods that disregard them, oppose co-education, and don't want girls to attend school. Women, even subjected to control over what they wear and when they return home, have expanded the wave of resistance against the government’s reactionary encirclement and defended secularism and secular lifestyles.

• Security Issues

Women, who face harassment, physical, and symbolic violence in public spaces, have filled the streets on 25 November and 8 March despite government bans. According to 2024 data, 309 women were murdered by men in one year.

• Economic Exploitation

Women are also among the groups hit hardest by deepening poverty. Alongside pressures in working life, rising unemployment has affected women disproportionately.

YOUTH

Right after the operations, students of İstanbul University broke through police barricades and sparked protests that spread across many universities in the country. The demonstrations soon spread to Anatolia and continued to grow. Youth, the driving force of the resistance, are once again at the forefront of the struggle.

• Anxiety about the Future

University students are aware that even after graduation, they will be unable to find work and will join the army of the unemployed with degrees. Research shows that a large proportion of students wish to emigrate to Europe, Canada, or the US after graduation. According to a response by Minister Yusuf Tekin to a parliamentary question from CHP MP Süleyman Bülbül, 615,791 university students dropped out and 89,706 suspended their enrolment in the last five years. Public opinion research shows most left due to financial difficulties.

• Repression and Censorship

Restrictions on internet access, bans on digital content, and increasing government repression have made young people even more angry. Already struggling with economic hardship, they are also oppressed in their social lives. From being told what to wear to what to watch, and being hit by concert and festival bans, young people are being targeted.

• Reactionary Encirclement

One of the most frequently chanted slogans by youth in nationwide protests has been about secularism. The government’s assault on the Republic’s progressive values and attempt to impose a conservative lifestyle has triggered strong reactions from millions of young people. Forced to stay in sect-affiliated dormitories, young people are fiercely embracing secularism.

RETIREES

The country’s most economically disadvantaged group is undoubtedly retirees. Trying to survive on a minimum pension of 14,469 TL, retirees have held protests all across the country. In metropolises like İstanbul, where average rents are nearing 25,000 TL, living on a pension is virtually impossible. According to Türk-İş data, the hunger threshold for a family of four is 23,324 TL, yet retirees were given only a 3,000 TL holiday bonus.

WORKERS AND THE UNEMPLOYED

Half of the country has been pushed into deep poverty, condemned to the minimum wage of 22,102 TL. The recent minimum wage increase still fell below the hunger threshold of 23,324 TL. Due to the government’s choices, both blue- and white-collar workers are growing increasingly angry. Unemployment has reached 26.7%. The number of discouraged job seekers has increased by 20% in a year, and 6.6 million young people are neither in education nor employment.

